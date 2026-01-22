Knicks' Josh Hart Explains Hilarious Mitchell Robinson Substitution Chaos

Josh Hart converted what was a very nervous situation in the final minutes of the game into New York Knicks' season funniest video.

Josh made it clear on The Tonight Show that he was talking about winning the game when he kept saying he had to go back in so suddenly, and he also revealed how Mitchell Robinson got stuck babysitting for those last few seconds of the ​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌game.

Hart​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ explained to Jimmy Fallon that the footage was from a match in which New York, after leading 7 points with around a half remaining, the Knicks took the starters off the floor, and he brought his children down to the bench.

Josh Hart handed Mitchell Robinson his kid when he got subbed in 🤣😭 pic.twitter.com/ZRK5srN3XH — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) December 7, 2025

According to Hart, it was "kid day," and he was really making the most of the unusual opportunity to have his twin sons, Hendrix and Haze, with him at the end of the ​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌game.

Then the calm disappeared fast. Hart saw turnovers and quick Magic points changed the feel, and when he saw Jalen Brunson getting re-inserted with Towns, he thought, “Oh, for the love of God, please, please don’t.”

With 19 seconds left, Hart said he had already gotten the call. Hart added, ‘Oh, no,’ and I just… I threw my kid to the closest person.” That “closest person” was Robinson, and Hart joked, “Not my first choice,” before adding, “Robinson looked so lost… He had no idea what to do.”

Josh Hart injury update

The​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ story made an even greater impact because Hart has been struggling with a right ankle problem that has limited his game time.As we saw that Hart did not play in eight consecutive games following his Christmas Day sprain of the right ankle, then he came back and later was troubled by soreness in the same ankle. ​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌

In a recent discussion by Knicks On SI, Hart said the team’s slump influenced his decision to get back sooner, explaining, “I want to be out there to try to help the team as much as I can.”​

As New York had lost nine of its last 11 games during that rough stretch before the Nets game, and the team went 3-6 in the games Hart missed.​

Hart​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ being part of the team means the Knicks have got a wing who is good at rebounding, paces the team well, and keeps the lineups from getting messy as if they are tired.

If the ankle is alright, New York has a deeper rotation and the Knicks will be able to concentrate on finishing the games without necessarily having to go for more crisis bench ​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌changes.

