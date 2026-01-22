Knicks Interested in Two Pelicans Players Ahead of Trade Deadline

The New York Knicks were able to quiet some of the noise around the team with a resounding effort against the Brooklyn Nets.

Riding a four-game losing streak, the Knicks handled business against the Nets at Madison Square Garden. After putting forth an embarrassing effort against the Dallas Mavericks on Martin Luther King Jr. Day, trailing by as many as 30 points in a 114-97 loss, New York took its frustrations out on Brooklyn.

The Knicks won 120-66, making franchise history with the 54-point margin of victory. It is exactly the kind of performance that the team needed to hopefully start getting things back on track after grievances were aired earlier in the week. But don’t call it a players' only meeting or run the risk of drawing the ire of Josh Hart.

In the victory, Mike Brown showcased a new rotation. Jordan Clarkson didn’t get into the game until the start of the fourth quarter, when the outcome was already decided. Instead, his meaningful minutes went to Landry Shamet, who responded by knocking down all six of his 3-point attempts.

Knicks looking to make a trade ahead of deadline

With Clarkson out of the mix, Brown looks like he will be running an eight-man rotation for the time being. That is something the front office will assuredly look to change to avoid wearing down the players for what the organization hopes is a deep playoff run.

That added depth will have to come in a deal ahead of the NBA trade deadline. One team that could offer New York everything it is looking for is the New Orleans Pelicans.

During an appearance on The Putback with Ian Begley, Michael Scotto of HoopsHype revealed that the Knicks have been calling the Pelicans about two players on their roster.

"I did hear the Knicks were not only calling on Jose Alvarado of the New Orleans Pelicans, but also Yves Missi,” he said while speaking to Begley.

Jose Alvardo, Yves Missi would be great fits for Knicks

Both players would address the biggest needs on the roster. Jose Alvardo would provide the playmaking and ball-handling that the team is lacking beyond Jalen Brunson while providing elite point of attack defense.

There would be some concerns about adding another undersized guard to the mix, but Alvardo checks all the boxes on the court for what the team is looking for and off the court with an affordable salary.

Missi would be an intriguing addition. A first-round pick in the 2024 NBA Draft, he was a member of the All-Rookie Second Team last season. But, he has seen his role scaled back in Year 2, averaging 18.8 minutes per game after playing 26.8 per game as a rookie.

Acquiring the Baylor Bears product would provide New York with elite Mitchell Robinson insurance for when he misses games during the regular season. It would also give the Knicks a youthful, affordable center for the next two seasons with Robinson set to hit free agency this summer.

If New York is able to acquire Alvarado and Missi, it could hint toward how they are going to navigate plans next offseason.

