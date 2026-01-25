Breaking Down Mikal Bridges' Bad Shooting Night in Knicks Victory

The New​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ York Knicks beat the 76ers 112-109 in their home court. However, Mikal Bridges had a disastrous night. He got only nine points and made 3-of-16 shooting, which is still a part of a tough run that is beginning to be a serious worry for New ​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌York.

Bridges​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ converted merely three of his 16 field goal tries, resulting in a quite low 18.8% shooting from the floor. When it came to deep shots, he was even less effective as he made only one of the nine three-point attempts. He grabbed three boards and handed out four assists within 29 minutes. However, the scoring ability that represented the main essence of his season was absent, to say the ​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌least.

The​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ problems obviously weren't new against Philadelphia. A few days ago, in a game against Sacramento, Bridges had an awful shooting day, making 6-of-20 shots in a loss to the ​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌Kings.

Nevertheless,​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ the Knicks managed to claim the win. Jalen Brunson led the scoring with 31 points, while OG Anunoby and Josh Hart supported him. This kind of depth has been key to New York's success throughout the season, and experiences like this demonstrate the importance of having a well-rounded ​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌team.

The Ironman Factor

Mikal Bridges during the New York Knicks' preseason game against the Charlotte Hornets. | NBAE via Getty Images

What often gets overlooked is the physical demand of Bridges' approach. He's never missed a game in his entire NBA career, with his consecutive games streak now sitting at over 587 regular season games. That kind of durability is rare in today's NBA, where most players take rest days to stay fresh.

Playing​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ every single night is a toll that is not always reflected in injury reports. The body may be physically there, but mentally, the alertness can be lost. Feet become heavy, attempts go off, and the flow, which was very natural, is now more difficult to achieve. Bridges is loyal to his rituals of cold tubs, massages, and stretching, but recovery can only do so much without real ​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌rest.

Mike Brown has also expanded his role this season. Bridges is handling the ball more and carrying a bigger offensive load than he did last year. That added responsibility, combined with playing every game, creates a unique kind of fatigue that might explain his recent shooting woes.

The​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ question now is: Can Bridges find his rhythm without needing to step away?

His defensive prowess is still airtight, and his presence maintains a steady rotation, but if the Knicks are to stir up the playoffs, they will surely need his scoring return. The victory over Philadelphia took New York's record to 27-18, thus, they are still very much engaged in the Eastern Conference ​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌race.

