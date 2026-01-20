Only Three Knicks Safe From Impending Trade Deadline

The​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ New York Knicks have gone down in eight of their last 10 matchups, and with a sudden turn of events, they seem like an average team rather than a potential high-flyer.

Time is ticking for team president Leon Rose, as there are just 15 days left for the trade deadline on Feb. 5, and the front office is about to make a big decision regarding the team's future.

Even​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ if there were no huge trades involving Giannis Antetokounmpo, the numbers remain the same: only Josh Hart, Jalen Brunson and somewhat OG Anunoby appear to be completely safe from trade rumors. Although Karl-Anthony Towns, Mikal Bridges, Mitchell Robinson and Deuce McBride might be departing

These three players have accumulated so much stock that they should be almost untouchable going into the ​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌deadline.

Jalen Brunson

Brunson​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ has really taken over as the face of New York basketball and the most valuable asset to the franchise. Knicks team sources were very clear that Brunson was "untouchable in these talks" when the Knicks considered a possible Giannis trade with Milwaukee in August.

As Sam Amick of The Athletic reported in October, "Team sources have made it clear that Knicks point guard Jalen Brunson was, as expected, untouchable in these talks."

Josh Hart

Hart's​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ impact on the team is so huge that it is quite difficult for the Knicks to replace him in their system. Mike Brown, the head coach, could not have been clearer about how important he is.

"He just does so many things for us that are hard to replace as a singular player and we — starting with me — have to do a better job of finding ways to continue to elevate others around us," he said.

OG Anunoby

Jan 9, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; New York Knicks forward OG Anunoby (8) against the Phoenix Suns at Mortgage Matchup Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Anunoby has earned his untouchable status through an elite two-way impact that transforms the Knicks' defense. Brown recently called him "our defensive player of the game" and added, "I don't know who can guard OG on a closeout. If you're closing out on him, it's a wrap if he wants it to be a wrap".

Anunoby is a leader in steals with 1.7 per game while also scoring an impressive 16 points, a personal best. Thus, he is one of the very few guys who can shut down completely different types of players, from point guards to power forwards.

Letting go of him would be like demolishing the very defensive foundation that is behind New York being a serious ​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌contender.

