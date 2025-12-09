Knicks' Mikal Bridges to Play Major Role in East Playoffs Race

Everyone knew that the Eastern Conference would be wide-open entering the 2025-26 NBA season. That's what happens when Jayson Tatum, Tyrese Haliburton and Damian Lillard, three of the field's three premier stars, each go down with Achilles tendon tears over last spring's playoffs to kill each of their respective teams' hopes for seriously contending this go-around.

As much of a gut punch as those losses are for the league at large, those injuries unquestionably make the New York Knicks' intention of taking the conference over that much more realistic. They've mostly delivered on expectations since pushing their chips to the middle, too, losing just six of their first 23 games and holding serve from within the confines of their famous home arena like few others in the game.

The Knicks at MSG this season:



• 13-1 Record

• 14.3 Net Rating (2nd in NBA)

• +196



Get the 1 seed and make the playoffs run through the Garden. pic.twitter.com/B15O1xw1Nn — KnicksMuse (@KnicksMuse) December 7, 2025

Unfortunately for the Knicks, they're far from the only team to make that obvious connection, either; most of their neighbors with any shot at putting forth a competitive product have similarly played with their hair on fire, ensuring that New York sleeps with one eye open as they attempt to shake free from the rest of the conference.

Mikal Bridges' Swingman Impact

The assortment of intriguing squads occupying the top few eastern seeds each offer key players with real shots to swing the upcoming playoff races, and the Knicks' continued success may hinge on one of their strongest performers out of the gate.

Mikal Bridges is off to one of his best complementary scoring seasons to date, shooting 53% from the field and making over 41% of his 3-pointers. After wasting away over an unhappy debut season in New York, Bridges has enjoyed increased decision-making responsibility while slotting into a more comfortable team-first defensive role.

That versatility has been needed amidst spotty attendance and minute-loads out of key one-on-one stoppers in OG Anunoby and Mitchell Robinson, who've opened the door for heightened responsibility that Bridges has blown through.

"Bridges is not the most physical player but has fit well on offense next to Brunson and Towns," ESPN's Vincent Goodwill wrote. "Knicks coach Mike Brown has also used Bridges in spurts as a primary playmaker to alleviate pressure on Brunson, who possessed the ball longer than any player in the league last season. Bridges is among the best players who hasn't made an All-Star team, and during last year's run to the conference finals, he made late key plays to help fuel a second-round upset of the Celtics."

Dec 7, 2025; New York, New York, USA; New York Knicks guard Mikal Bridges (25) shoots past Orlando Magic guard Desmond Bane (3) in the first quarter at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images | Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images

Ever-Present Value

The consummate professional, who's still yet to miss an NBA game in approaching his 30th birthday, is fairly highly-regarded around the league for that versatile skillset and his ability to keep the wins coming on both ends of the court.

"He takes his defensive matchup. He's not soft," one assistant GM said. "He guarded Giannis in the [2021] Finals. He can give you 20-25 points if you're not careful. Do I wish he were a little stronger? Yes. But I don't expect him to be some bull like Julius Randle. There's guys in this league who won't play. He plays every night."

He's already proven himself as one of the most valuable Knicks on the roster, rising to the occasion as his co-stars battle inconsistencies of their own. Now, with the opportunity to surpass last spring's trip to the Eastern Conference Finals sitting right there for Bridges' team to seize, he looks as primed to drive more winning than he has in years.

