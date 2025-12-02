Former Knicks First-Round Pick Retires After 16 Seasons

Former New York Knicks draft pick Danilo Gallinari has officially hung up his sneakers. The Italian forward who spent his early NBA years at Madison Square Garden is stepping away after a long professional career that included 16 seasons in the NBA.

Danilo Gallinari Retirement Announcement

NBA insider Shams Charania broke the news that Gallinari has retired from basketball after 20 professional seasons, including 16 in the NBA.

The No. 6 pick in the 2008 draft out of Italy played 777 career NBA regular season games. His journey took him from New York to Denver, Los Angeles, Atlanta, and several other stops, but it all started with the Knicks.

The Knicks selected Gallinari with the sixth overall pick in the 2008 NBA Draft. Many fans were surprised by the choice of an overseas prospect. However, head coach Mike D'Antoni had a special connection to the young Italian; D'Antoni was close friends with Gallinari's father from their playing days together. After being drafted, Gallinari signed a two-year contract with New York.

Gallinari's debut season was derailed by injury. Just one game into the 2008-09 campaign, back problems forced him to miss most of the year. He appeared in only 28 games and struggled to find his rhythm. Many questioned whether the lottery pick would ever live up to expectations.​

Breakthrough Season

Everything clicked in 2009-10. D'Antoni named Gallinari a starter, and he responded with his best basketball. On October 31, 2009, he erupted for a career-high 30 points against Philadelphia, draining eight three-pointers in an overtime loss. He later topped that with 31 points against Boston on April 6, 2010.

Knicks Career Numbers

Over three seasons in New York, Gallinari averaged 13.7 points, 4.3 rebounds, and 1.5 assists in 157 games. He proved to be a reliable scorer and ranked 20th all-time in three-pointers made for the franchise. His ability to stretch the floor made him valuable in D'Antoni's system before he was eventually traded to Denver.​

Gallinari's time with the Knicks may have been brief, but he showed flashes of the scoring ability that would carry him through a successful 16-year NBA career.

