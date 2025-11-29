Jalen Brunson Destroys Bucks as Knicks Secure Knockout Spot

The New York Knicks overcame a halftime deficit to defeat the Milwaukee Bucks 118-109 at Madison Square Garden in NBA Cup group play action.

Jalen Brunson led the charge with 37 points while reaching a significant franchise milestone, becoming the 24th player in Knicks history to score 6,000 career points. The victory improved New York to 11-6 on the season and marked their second consecutive win.

Brunson's Historic Performance Powers Victory

Brunson was unstoppable throughout the game, consistently breaking down Milwaukee's defense with his signature mid-range game and crafty finishing around the rim.

The All-Star guard hit clutch shots down the stretch, including several step-back jumpers in the fourth quarter that helped the Knicks maintain their advantage.

His milestone achievement of 6,000 career points adds another chapter to his growing legacy in New York, cementing his status as one of the franchise's most impactful players since arriving in 2022. Brunson shot efficiently from the field and converted crucial free throws in the final minutes to seal the outcome.

Second-Half Surge Flips the Script

After trailing 62-61 at halftime, the Knicks dominated the second half with a balanced offensive attack that Milwaukee struggled to contain. New York outscored the Bucks 31-26 in the third quarter to grab a 92-88 lead heading into the final period.

The defensive adjustments were evident as the Knicks limited Giannis Antetokounmpo's opportunities in transition and forced the Bucks into contested jumpers. Milwaukee had jumped out to an early 18-10 advantage behind AJ Green's hot shooting, but New York's resilience shone through as they chipped away at the deficit.

The fourth quarter belonged to the Knicks, who closed on a 26-21 run to put the game away.

Balanced Attack Supports Brunson

Josh Hart and Miles McBride each contributed 19 points, providing crucial secondary scoring that kept Milwaukee's defense honest. Hart was particularly effective on the glass and facilitated the offense with timely passes, while McBride's three-point shooting stretched the floor.

Mikal Bridges added 14 points with efficient two-way play that helped neutralize Milwaukee's perimeter threats. Despite Karl-Anthony Towns managing just nine points, the Knicks' depth proved to be the difference-maker against a Bucks squad that got 30 points from Antetokounmpo but lacked consistent support.​

The Knicks will look to extend their winning streak when they host the Toronto Raptors on November 30th at Madison Square Garden. Tip-off is scheduled for 6:00 p.m. ET.

