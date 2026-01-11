Six Potential Big Men Trade Targets For Knicks

The New York Knicks' big free agent addition this summer was Guerschon Yabusele, who was supposed to be a swingman in the big man rotation. The 6-foot-7 rugged forward has looked out of shape and lost in coach Mike Brown’s system.

After having his best game of the season -albeit it’s been a very low bar- against the Clippers, the Frenchman missed the Suns game with a right quadriceps contusion.

The disappointing Yabusele, who is being actively shopped, has left a glaring need to reinforce the depth chart at the center position. Though the Knicks’ current big man rotation includes Karl-Anthony Towns, Mitchell Robinson, and Ariel Hukporti, the team could use another reliable big in the equation.

We all know Robinson’s injury history. He has missed 23 games or more in three of the last five years. He’s been healthy so far this season but has sat out some games due to injury management and is a liability. Meanwhile, the 23-year-old Hukporti is more of a work in progress and insurance policy despite playing well in spot minutes.

The Knicks Have Options To Help Bolster Their Big Man Rotation

With the Knicks losing five of their last six games and the NBA trade deadline rapidly approaching, Leon Rose doesn't have many avenues to improve their roster. However, there are a few buy-low center candidates that he can target.

Jock Landale

Landale is currently on a minimum contract with the Grizzlies, where he's flashed his offensive rebounding prowess and floor spacing ability - currently shooting 38.5% from long range on 2.9 attempts per game. The Australian native has been starting in place of the injured Zach Edey, but Memphis has lost six of their last seven games and could recoup some future assets for the pending free agent.

Marvin Bagley III

The second pick of the 2018 draft has quietly turned into a solid role player, averaging 10 points and 5.5 rebounds in just 19.3 minutes per game. The 26-year-old is shooting a career high from the field at 62.2% and has even connected on 7 of his 16 tries from long distance. He’s only being paid the veteran's minimum and was replaced by youngster Tristian Vukcevic in the rotation during Washington’s latest game, as it appears the team will do whatever it takes to keep their top-8 protected first-round pick that’s owed to the Knicks.

Dec 28, 2025; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Washington Wizards forward Marvin Bagley III (35) shoots over Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant (12) during the second half at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Brad Mills-Imagn Images | Brad Mills-Imagn Images

Duop Reap

The 29-year old’s contract is set to expire at season's end, and it makes sense for Portland to fully invest their center minutes in Donovan Clingan and Yang Hansen. Reap has shown flashes as a reliable stretch five, but is averaging a career low 7.5 minutes per contest under interim head coach Tiago Splitter. He’s under contract for $2.2 million.

Nick Richards

The Knicks were rumored to have interest in the six-foot-eleven big man last year. Richards, who attended high school in the Tri-State area, has fallen out of favor with the Suns after averaging 9.3 points and 8.2 rebounds in just 22 minutes a night a season ago. Phoenix is looking to move the Kingston, Jamaica native to open up a role for rookie Khaman Maluach and he’s making a reasonable $5 million in the last year of his contract.

Yves Missi/Kevon Looney

The New Orleans Pelicans just put out there that Zion Williamson, Trey Murphy and Herb Jones will remain with the organization past the trade deadline. The emergence of rookie Derik Queen and the rise of Karlo Matkovic leave Missi and Looney on the outskirts of James Borrego’s rotation.

The Cameroon-born Missi made the NBA All-Rookie Second Team last season, averaging 9.1 points, 8.2 rebounds, and 1.3 blocks per game. He is making $3.3M this season and is under contract for next year as well, with a team option for 2027-28.

Meanwhile, Looney signed with New Orleans over the summer after three championships and ten seasons with Golden State. The rugged big man hasn’t been able to get much playing time in his new home, chipping in just 2.6 points and five rebounds in 16 appearances. He is under contract for $8 million and has a team option for next season.

