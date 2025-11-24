Knicks Insider Drops New Anthony Davis Trade Rumor Update

The Anthony Davis-New York Knicks speculation continues to build momentum. We previously explored how this blockbuster move could impact Karl-Anthony Towns' future with the franchise. Now, SNY's Ian Begley confirms New York would seriously consider pursuing the Mavericks star if he becomes available.

Ian Begley seemed quite confident when discussing New York's potential interest in Anthony Davis. "I'm sure the Knicks would at least check in with Dallas if/when Anthony Davis becomes available. You may scoff at the idea, but the Knicks want to win a title this season. If Dallas is offering Davis at a below-market cost, I'm sure the Knicks will at least give the move some thought."

Why This Swap Makes Sense

A Towns-for-Davis trade offers legitimate benefits for both sides. The Knicks would get a defensive upgrade while maintaining their two-big lineup strategy alongside Mitchell Robinson, crucial for matchups against Cleveland's Evan Mobley and Jarrett Allen or any other big. Davis has publicly stated he prefers playing power forward with a true center, making this pairing ideal.​

Dallas benefits too. Adding Towns gives Cooper Flagg elite floor spacing to develop alongside while keeping the Mavericks competitive in the West.

KAT could even slide to the four next to Daniel Gafford or Dereck Lively. Both contracts are nearly identical, and both teams could acquire their target at a discount, Davis due to injury concerns, Towns due to recent inconsistent play.​

The Concerns Are Real

Here's the brutal truth: Davis' injury history is terrifying. He's appeared in just five games this season due to calf and Achilles issues.

His expensive long-term deal limits future flexibility, and he's not the natural floor spacer Towns is. At his age with this injury profile, the decline risk through his contract is significant.

Final Verdict

This trade is highly unlikely to materialize. The injury gamble is simply too massive for a Knicks team that's built chemistry around Towns' reliable offensive production.

Davis' upside is undeniable; pairing him with Mitchell Robinson creates a formidable defensive presence for opponents and significantly raises the team's ceiling. But the floor also drops considerably if injuries strike again.

New York's wisest move remains building around KAT while addressing defensive needs through coaching adjustments or smaller additions.

Still, if Dallas opens trade discussions and Davis demonstrates sustained health, don't dismiss the possibility entirely. Championship windows close fast, and Leon Rose knows it.​

