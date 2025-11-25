Three Takeaways From Knicks' Dominant Win Over Nets

The New York Knicks delivered a statement performance with a commanding 113-100 victory over their crosstown rivals, the Brooklyn Nets.

The win showcased the Knicks' depth, defensive intensity, and offensive efficiency as they controlled the game from start to finish. Here are three key takeaways from the dominant performance.

Karl-Anthony Towns' Dominant Double-Double Performance

Karl-Anthony Towns was unstoppable, posting 37 points on 14-of-20 shooting while grabbing 12 rebounds to lead the Knicks' offensive attack. Towns scored efficiently from all areas, converting mid-range jumpers, driving floaters, and three-pointers throughout the night.

His 28-foot three-pointer at 7:29 in the fourth quarter pushed the Knicks' lead to 102-85, effectively putting the game out of reach. However, the performance came with concern as Towns took a hard fall late in the game, telling Mike Breen and Clyde Frazier, "That sh-t hurts" after getting up.

With the Knicks already dealing with multiple injuries to key rotation players, Towns and the team need to prioritize player safety when games are already decided. Playing through unnecessary contact while nursing a comfortable lead could prove costly for a team that can't afford to lose its star center.​

Bench Contributions Provided Crucial Depth

The Knicks' second unit stepped up significantly, with Jordan Clarkson contributing 12 points and providing quality minutes when starters rested. Tyler Kolek orchestrated the offense effectively during his 17-minute stint, dishing out five assists and facilitating ball movement that kept the Nets' defense scrambling.

Guerschon Yabusele added energy on both ends with three points and two assists while playing physical defense. The bench's ability to maintain and extend leads allowed head coach Mike Brown to manage minutes more effectively and keep his starters fresh, a luxury the injury-riddled Knicks desperately need as they navigate through a grueling season stretch.

Defensive Pressure Created Nets' Offensive Struggles

New York's defensive intensity forced Brooklyn into uncomfortable positions all night long, disrupting their offensive rhythm and limiting quality scoring opportunities.

The Knicks blocked seven shots, with Josh Hart recording two blocks and Karl-Anthony Towns adding crucial rim protection. The defense forced multiple turnovers through active hands and aggressive rotations, with Josh Hart stealing the ball twice and creating transition opportunities.

Brooklyn shot aroudn 40% from the field as the Knicks' switching defense confused their ball handlers and contested shots effectively. The defensive effort set the tone early and never relented, proving the Knicks can dominate games through suffocating team defense.​

