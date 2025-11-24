Knicks Injury Report Reveals Landry Shamet Return Timeline

The New York Knicks face the Brooklyn Nets with injury concerns clouding their backcourt rotation. Landry Shamet and OG Anunoby remain sidelined, but the latest update on Shamet's shoulder brings unexpected relief to worried Knicks fans.

The Knicks will be without two key rotation players against the Nets. Landry Shamet remains out with a right shoulder sprain, while OG Anunoby is also unavailable. Both absences create challenges for head coach Mike Brown as the team looks to improve its struggling 1-5 road record.

Landry Shamet Injury Updates

When Shamet collided with Orlando's Wendell Carter Jr.'s hard screen, the scene looked devastating. He immediately grabbed his shoulder and rushed to the locker room, with many fearing the worst: a dislocated shoulder.

The injury appeared eerily similar to his 2024 preseason shoulder dislocation that kept him out until December.​

However, the official injury report listed only a "sprained right shoulder." This is significantly better news than initially expected, suggesting the shoulder stayed in place despite the painful collision.

What Did Teammates Say?

Mikal Bridges shared his concerns after the game. "Dealing with probably same shoulder thing. Praying for best & hoping everything OK. Def. going to need him. I saw him at half. He said he was OK. As long as he's OK, his mental is OK. He knows more than me, but he's in good spirits," Bridges said.​

Josh Hart addressed the mental challenge facing Shamet. "Hope he's good…physically…moreso mentally…Lan, someone who's been battling…it's tough…But now it's next man up; we gotta figure it out," Hart added.​

How Long Will Shamet Be Out?

With a shoulder sprain rather than a dislocation, Shamet's timeline looks more promising. Typical shoulder sprains keep NBA players sidelined for 1-3 weeks, depending on severity. However, this is the same right shoulder he previously injured during the 2024 preseason, which complicates the situation.​

Nov 17, 2025; Miami, Florida, USA; New York Knicks guard Landry Shamet (44) looks on against the Miami Heat during the fourth quarter at Kaseya Center. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

The Knicks will conduct a full evaluation over the next few days to determine the exact severity. Given his injury history, expect the team to be cautious with his return. Keeping everything on note, we can expect him in action around the end of December.

Who Steps Up in Shamet's Absence?

Miles McBride will likely see the biggest minutes increase. The energetic guard brings defensive intensity and three-point shooting that can partially replace Shamet's production. McBride's ability to pressure opposing guards fits perfectly with Brown's defensive schemes.

The bigger concern is losing Shamet's hot streak. He had scored in good figures in games before the injury, including a career-high 36 points against Miami. That offensive punch will be difficult to replace, especially with the Knicks already struggling on the road.​

Expect the team to lean more heavily on Jalen Brunson and Mikal Bridges to carry the scoring load until Shamet returns.

