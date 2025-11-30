Knicks' Josh Hart Finds Way to Recover Robbed Money

New York Knicks fans know Josh Hart for his relentless hustle and rebounding, but lately, he has been playing with a bit of extra motivation. After losing $185,000 worth of watches and jewelry in a hotel robbery, Hart seems to have found the perfect solution to recoup his losses: winning the NBA Cup.

A Viral "Recovery Plan"

Following the Knicks' dominant 118-109 victory over the Milwaukee Bucks in the NBA Cup, social media account "Mill Media" connected the dots between Hart's on-court energy and the lucrative tournament prize pool.

The reporter tweeted a screenshot of the NBA Cup's prize money breakdown with a simple caption: "This is the performance of someone who got robbed and has to make sure they get their money back."

The tweet highlighted that NBA Cup champions earn over $530,000 per player, with significant payouts even for teams eliminated in earlier rounds. Hart, who is known for being active and humorous on social media, didn't miss a beat.

He quoted the tweet and confirmed the theory with a hilarious reply: "You aint never lie Mill".​​

You aint never lie Mill https://t.co/Zym9GF3yMp — Josh Hart (@joshhart) November 29, 2025

The interaction quickly went viral among Knicks fans, with Mill Media responding in disbelief: "When I tell my future kids that my favorite player knew me."

What Happened in the Robbery?

The joke stems from a very real and unfortunate incident that occurred in early Sept. 2025. Hart was staying at The Dominick Hotel on Spring Street in SoHo, Manhattan, when he became the victim of a burglary.​

On Sept. 5, Hart left a duffel bag containing a watch case with three luxury watches and a diamond bracelet in his hotel room around 12:30 p.m. When he returned just an hour later, the case valued at approximately $185,000 was gone.

Hart reported the theft three days later on Sept. 8, but police have not made any arrests. Neither Hart nor other hotel guests could provide detailed descriptions of the suspect, leaving the investigation unresolved.​

How Is Hart Helping the Team?

Jokes aside, Hart's play has been no laughing matter for opponents. The Knicks have been dealing with significant injury trouble, losing defensive stalwart OG Anunoby to a left hamstring strain and sharpshooter Landry Shamet to a shoulder injury.​

In their absence, Hart has stepped up tremendously. Against the Bucks, he was everywhere on the court, posting 19 points, 15 rebounds, seven assists, and three steals in the crucial NBA Cup victory. Just days earlier, against Charlotte, Hart dropped 22 points with eight rebounds, seven assists, and three steals.​​



If he keeps this up, he might just get that championship check to replace his stolen watch collection and bring a trophy to New York in the process.​

