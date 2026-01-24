Knicks HC Discusses Guerschon Yabusele's Role Amidst Trade Rumors

Guerschon Yabusele's disappointing season with the New York Knicks has turned him into one of the hottest names on the trade market as the February 5 deadline approaches.

Head coach Mike Brown recently addressed Yabusele's limited role, explaining the reality behind the forward's reduced playing time as trade rumors appear to intensify around the veteran.

"Well, the first thing is, when we're healthy, it's a little tough. Because the reality of it is, right now, our top eight guys are our starters, Mitch, Landry, and Deuce," Brown said, per a video posted by SNY Knicks Videos on X.

Mike Brown talks about Guerschon Yabusele's role and his rotation pic.twitter.com/VPAQipHoJ5 — Knicks Videos (@sny_knicks) January 23, 2026

The coach explained how the math just doesn't work when the roster is at full strength.

"If you take those eight guys, you know, I have a threshold of maximum minutes that I'd like to try to play guys in a regular season," Brown said. "With those eight guys, I can't even a lot of times meet the minutes for them. Because there's just not enough minutes there. And so sometimes to factor in, you know, a ninth and or a tenth guy can make it tough."

Yabusele's Role Depends on Matchups

Dec 29, 2025; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Pelicans guard Jordan Poole (3) dribbles against New York Knicks forward Guerschon Yabusele (28) during the second half at Smoothie King Center. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images | Stephen Lew-Imagn Images

Brown made it clear that Yabusele needs to stay ready despite the uncertainty around his playing time. The veteran forward's opportunities come down to matchups more than anything else.

"But those guys that may not be in the top eight, top nine, sometimes you might be able to get a ninth guy in. They just have to stay ready. And a lot of times that ninth guy, when he does play, it's based on matchups," Brown explained.

He also gave specific examples of how the rotation shifts based on opponent lineups.

"You know, like teams play four guards right now and a center. And if there's four quick guards out there, it may be easier to play Jordan than Yabu. And if their fourth guy or their power forward is a true power forward, it's going to be easier to play Yabu instead of Jordan," Brown said.

Trade Deadline Looms for French Forward

Nov 3, 2025; New York, New York, USA; New York Knicks forward Guerschon Yabusele (28) and Washington center Alex Sarr (20) battle for a rebound during the first half at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Lucas Boland-Imagn Images | Lucas Boland-Imagn Images

The Knicks are actively talking to multiple teams about trading Yabusele before the February 5 deadline. The forward signed a two-year, $12 million deal last summer but has struggled to replicate his career-best numbers from his time with the Philadelphia 76ers.

Yabusele is averaging just 2.9 points and 2.1 rebounds in 9.4 minutes per game this season while shooting 39.2% from the field. New York will likely need to attach draft picks to move his $5.5 million salary. The Knicks have been reaching out to teams in their search for another ball-handler and frontcourt depth.

Brown's explanation shows why Yabusele has fallen out of the rotation. With the starting five of Jalen Brunson, Mikal Bridges, OG Anunoby, Josh Hart, and Karl-Anthony Towns locked in, plus Mitchell Robinson, Landry Shamet, and Miles McBride filling out the top eight, there's no room for consistent minutes.

Make sure you bookmark Knicks on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!