Knicks Free Agent Signing Has Been Complete Disaster
The New York Knicks advanced to the Eastern Conference Finals in 2025 for the first time in 25 years, but underwent some major changes afterwards.
Head coach Tom Thibodeau was relieved of his duties and replaced by Mike Brown. One of the major reasons behind the change was the franchise’s belief that Thibodeau had gotten the most out of the team that he could, and it would take someone else to get them over the hump.
Thus far, Brown has shown much more willingness to experiment with lineup combinations during the regular season. It was too little too late for Thibodeau, who didn’t make changes until the Knicks were down 2-0 to the Indiana Pacers in the ECF.
Also emerging along with the lineup changes was the fact that the roster was flawed in a few ways. New York was lacking size off the bench, especially when Mitchell Robinson was in the starting lineup alongside Karl-Anthony Towns.
Guerschon Yabusele has been major disappointment for Knicks
To change that, the team signed Guerschon Yabusele to a two-year, $11.3 million deal in free agency. It was an addition that was lauded by virtually everyone, given how well he had performed with the Philadelphia 76ers in his return to the NBA last season.
Yabusele averaged 11 points per game on a .501/.380/.725 shooting split with 5.6 rebounds, 2.1 assists and 0.8 steals in 27.1 minutes per game. He looked to be the perfect addition to the Knicks' bench, possessing a game that fit alongside both of their big men as a complementary piece.
Alas, any goodwill and leash that the Frenchman had coming into the season has dissipated. His signing has not panned out, with Yabusele being one of the least impactful offseason additions in the league.
He has not looked comfortable on the court in Brown’s system, producing a woeful .394/.317/.667 shooting line thus far this season. 3.1 points and 2.2 rebounds per game are being averaged in 9.6 minutes.
Guerschon Yabusele struggling on both ends of floor
Those offensive numbers are poor, but he has been performing at an even worse level on the defensive end of the court. As shared by Tommy Beer on X, Yabusele is one of only two players who have logged at least 300 minutes this season to record fewer than five steals and five blocks. The other is Cam Thomas, a guard, of the Brooklyn Nets.
His Net Rating of -3.3 is by far the worst amongst New York players who have appeared in at least 16 games and logged at least 300 minutes of action. There isn’t another rotation player on the team who has a negative Net Rating.
It is easy to see why Yabusele has been involved in so many trade rumors recently, and even easier to see why acquiring anything of value is going to be so difficult for the front office. There are options available, however, to address their needs.
With a player option for the 2026-27 campaign, any team that acquires him has to account for his salary next season because it is hard to envision him not accepting that, given his level of play thus far with the Knicks.
