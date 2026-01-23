Knicks Trade Deadline Plans for Karl-Anthony Towns Revealed

The New York Knicks were finally able to snap their four-game losing streak, historically defeating the Brooklyn Nets, 120-66.

A 54-point margin of victory is the largest in franchise history, and it could not have come at a better time. Whatever meeting of the minds, but not a players-only meeting in Josh Hart’s opinion, occurred, looks to have worked, for now.

Before that, the Knicks had been reeling the last few weeks, losers in nine out of 11 games prior to their beatdown of the Nets.

What looked like a championship-contending roster over the first few months of the season was spiraling out of control. New York was playing poorly on both ends of the floor, and negative updates were leaking about locker room culture and players not buying into Mike Brown’s system.

Will Knicks trade Karl-Anthony Towns ahead of deadline?

As a result, trade rumors were picking up. One of the players who found themselves involved in the rumors was star center Karl-Anthony Towns.

If the Knicks were to seek out a blockbuster trade, one of their core players would have to be involved. They don’t possess the assets to swing a big deal without including a key member of the rotation, let alone making things work monetarily.

The All-Star center found his name being mentioned on the rumor mill because of his inconsistent play and not seeming to get along with the new head coach. While it has been reported that Towns and Brown are on the same page, his performance on the court would say otherwise in the midst of a career-worst season in many facets.

However, for now, expect Towns to remain in New York through the NBA trade deadline on Feb. 5. According to Sam Amick of The Athletic (subscription required), league and team sources have revealed that the Knicks have not engaged in trade talks involving their star big man this season.

The team plans to work through this challenging time with Towns as part of the answer.

Knicks committed to making it work with Karl-Anthony Towns

This update might disappoint some within the fan base because it also means the team doesn’t sound like it is pursuing a trade for Milwaukee Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo.

His recent performance and comments further hint toward a blockbuster trade potentially getting done ahead of the deadline, but it is hard to envision New York being involved with the current stance on Towns.

Owner James Dolan believes this is a championship-caliber roster that is already in place, and keeping Towns jives with his comments he made earlier this month when making a rare appearance on WFAN.

Just because Towns is off the table doesn’t mean the Knicks won’t be looking to make a trade. They need some more depth with free agent signings, Guerschon Yabusele and Jordan Clarkson, now both being out of the rotation.

