Knicks in Active Trade Talks Around Veteran Forward

The New York Knicks are a team that many people will be keeping an eye on ahead of the NBA trade deadline on Feb. 5.

Out of the gate, this looked like a legitimate title contender. After losing three games in a row following a two-game winning streak to start the season, the Knicks were dominating their opponents. They won the NBA Cup and didn’t lose consecutive games until Dec. 31 through Jan. 5, a four-game losing streak.

However, there are serious flaws with the team that have emerged during their recent swoon. Since going a season-high 14 games over the .500 mark on Dec. 29, New York has lost nine out of 11 games. Panic is starting to set in, and people are wondering what kind of move the team will make to sort things out ahead of the deadline.

Guerschon Yabusele being shopped by Knicks

Jan 7, 2026; New York, New York, USA; New York Knicks forward Guerschon Yabusele (28) warms up before the game against the LA Clippers at Madison Square Garden. | Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

One player who could be on the move, according to Stefan Bondy of the New York Post, is veteran forward Guerschon Yabusele. According to his sources, the Knicks are actively talking to several teams about the Frenchman.

Trade deadline about two weeks away and Knicks are actively talking to multiple teams about Guerschon Yabusele, league sources say. — Stefan Bondy (@SbondyNBA) January 21, 2026

Viewed as a positive addition to the team this offseason in free agency, this isn’t the same player who was stuffing the stat sheet with the Philadelphia 76ers during the 2024-25 campaign. He has looked lost at times, proving not be a great fit for Mike Brown’s system.

Yabusele is failing to make an impact in any facet of the game. His numbers are down across the board, making only 39.4% of his shot attempts overall and 31.7% from 3-point range.

Defensively, his impact is even less. He is one of only two players in the NBA, along with Cam Thomas of the Brooklyn Nets, to record fewer than five steals and five blocks despite playing at least 300 minutes.

What can New York expect in return for a package centered around Yabusele? Given his level of production, likely not much. It will take additional assets attached to him, such as Pacome Dadiet and second-round picks, to bring back anything of value.

The Denver Nuggets and San Antonio Spurs are two teams to keep an eye on as potential suitors. The Nuggets were right there with the Knicks when attempting to sign Yabusele over the summer. For the Spurs, his connection to Victor Wembanyama from the French national team could make them a good fit.

Another team to keep an eye on is the New Orleans Pelicans. Point guard Jose Alvarado has been mentioned as a great fit for what the Knicks are looking for in their rotation. They also have Saddiq Bey and Yves Missi, two players who could be on New York’s radar.

