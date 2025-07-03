Lakers Notes: LA Signs Big Man, Interested in Damian Lillard, 7-Team Trade Incoming?
The Los Angeles Lakers have found their big man in former Portland Trail Blazers center Deandre Ayton. The former No. 1 overall pick inked a two-year deal as he will now head to L.A. following his buyout from Portland.
Additionally, the Lakers are reportedly interested in recently-waived superstar Damian Lillard. The nine-time All-Star is currently recovering from an Achilles tear, but has proven to be a dynamic scorer and playmaker when healthy.
Finally, the moves are far from being done, it appears, as the Lakers have reportedly reached out to two Western Conference teams for a potential trade. Additionally, reports have circulated that L.A. is in the middle of a potential seven-team trade that would make NBA history.
