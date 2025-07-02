Lakers Interested in Damian Lillard in Potential Blockbuster Free Agent Signing
The Los Angeles Lakers have had a slow start to the 2025 free agency cycle. So far, they have only had one signing and one significant loss to their roster.
It has not been the most electric free agency for the Lakers, but that could all hang in the next few hours. What that will be is unclear; however, the Lakers could have something up their sleeve that we could not see coming.
One of these moves could be acquiring the likes of nine-time All-Star guard Damian Lillard.
The Milwaukee Bucks shockingly waived Lillard on Tuesday, and he is now set to be a free agent. Although he is coming off a torn Achilles, he will still be a highly sought-after player. One of the teams that has their eye on him is the Lakers.
Eric Nehm, Sam Amick, and Joe Vardon of The Athletic reported that Lillard has garnered the interest of the Lakers, as well as the Boston Celtics and the Golden State Warriors.
“Not surprisingly, league sources say Lillard received calls from several contending teams quickly after the news of his Bucks’ ending broke. League sources say the Golden State Warriors, Boston Celtics and Los Angeles Lakers are known to be among the many teams that would have interest in doing a deal sooner rather than later.”
Lillard tore his Achilles in the first round of the playoffs against the Indiana Pacers. No one knew that would be his last game as a Buck, especially considering that he was still under contract for the next handful of years. Nonetheless, the Bucks made a tough decision, and now the player they brought in to help Giannis Antetokounmpo reach the top again will find a new NBA home.
How Lillard would fit in Los Angeles is another conversation entirely. The Lakers already have their floor general — and arguably the league’s best — in Luka Doncic. Still, if Lillard were to choose L.A., there’s a scenario where it could work.
For one, Lillard is expected to miss most, if not all, of the 2025-26 season. By the time he returns, he’ll be 37, but given his track record as one of the game’s premier shooters, there’s a chance he could thrive in a more specialized role alongside Doncic.
Lillard’s talent speaks for itself, and with an opportunity like this on the table, it would be hard to imagine the Lakers not at least exploring a run at the nine-time All-Star.
