How Much Are Lakers Paying Deandre Ayton Following Massive Signing?

Jan 21, 2025; Miami, Florida, USA; Portland Trail Blazers center Deandre Ayton (2) signals against the Miami Heat during the fourth quarter at Kaseya Center. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images / Sam Navarro-Imagn Images
The Los Angeles Lakers have finally made a big splash in free agency.

The Lakers have added former No.1 overall pick and big man Deandre Ayton. Ayton will head to Los Angeles after a stint with the Phoenix Suns and the Portland Trail Blazers.

Ayton will don the purple and gold, signing a two-year deal worth $8.1 million for the 2025-26 campaign. NBA insider Jake Fischer shared the news via X.

He has a player option in the second season. Ayton also receives $25 million from the Blazers as part of their buyout.

