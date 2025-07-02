How Much Are Lakers Paying Deandre Ayton Following Massive Signing?
The Los Angeles Lakers have finally made a big splash in free agency.
The Lakers have added former No.1 overall pick and big man Deandre Ayton. Ayton will head to Los Angeles after a stint with the Phoenix Suns and the Portland Trail Blazers.
Ayton will don the purple and gold, signing a two-year deal worth $8.1 million for the 2025-26 campaign. NBA insider Jake Fischer shared the news via X.
He has a player option in the second season. Ayton also receives $25 million from the Blazers as part of their buyout.
