Lakers Signing Deandre Ayton in Blockbuster Free Agent Move
The Los Angeles Lakers have made a big splash in free agency. NBA free agency started 48 hours ago, and the Lakers decided to join the party.
More Lakers news: Deandre Ayton Expected to Sign With Lakers After Clearing Waivers: Report
The Lakers are signing former No.1 overall pick, Deandre Ayton. Ayton will head to Los Angeles after the Portland Trail Blazers waived him on Monday.
ESPN's Shams Charania shared via X.
The Lakers beat out the Indiana Pacers in the Ayton sweepstakes.
Los Angeles was in desperate need of a big man, and they got that with Ayton. He is a legitimate 7-foot center who the Lakers needed in every way, shape or form. While there are numerous question marks surrounding his work ethic and drive in the game of basketball, there is a reason why he was the No. 1 pick in the 2018 NBA Draft.
Ayton is coming off a disappointing, injury-plagued campaign with the Trail Blazers. Limited to just 40 games this past season, the former No. 1 pick averaged 14.4 points, 10.2 rebounds, 1.6 assists, and 1.0 blocks while shooting 56.6 percent from the field and 59.4 percent from the free-throw line across 30.2 minutes per contest.
This marked Ayton’s second season in Portland after arriving via the blockbuster three-team deal that sent Damian Lillard to Milwaukee. In that deal, Ayton, Toumani Camara, and a 2029 first-round pick landed with the Blazers, while Jrue Holiday was also rerouted, and Grayson Allen, Jusuf Nurkic, Nassir Little, and Keon Johnson were sent to Phoenix.
Ayton, the top selection in the 2018 NBA Draft, was widely viewed as the consensus No. 1 pick coming out of Arizona. He now reunites with a fellow member of that same draft class — Luka Doncic. With the Lakers landing Ayton, they finally have a true center who complements Doncic’s skill set and addresses a long-standing need.
Still, one addition won’t be enough. While Ayton is expected to step in as the starting big, the Lakers know they’ll need at least one more center on the roster to feel confident heading into the season. The market for reliable bigs remains competitive — and costly — with every contender trying to lock one down.
Ayton is a major get, but don’t expect the Lakers to stop here. Another move to reinforce their frontcourt depth seems inevitable.
More Lakers news: Lakers Have Reached Out to 2 West Teams in Trade for Big Man: Report
For more news and notes on the Los Angeles Lakers, visit Los Angeles Lakers on SI.