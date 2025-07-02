Deandre Ayton Expected to Sign With Lakers After Clearing Waivers: Report
The Los Angeles Lakers are considered the favorite to sign big man Deandre Ayton once he clears waivers.
According to NBA insider Marc Stein, multiple interested teams expect Ayton to commit to the Lakers once he clears waivers at 5 p.m. ET.
Ayton is the best remaining big man on the free agent market, and was a surprise addition after he was bought out by the Portland Trail Blazers.
He instantly became on obvious fit for the Lakers as a rim-running big who could pair perfectly with Luka Doncic.
Ayton is a former No. 1 overall pick who is yet to fully live up to his expected potential. While Ayton has been an above-average starting big across his seven seasons in the NBA, averaging 16.4 points and 10.5 rebounds per game, he's yet to earn an All-Star or All-NBA honor.
Ayton was selected two picks ahead of Doncic in the 2018 NBA Draft. For reference, Doncic has made five All-Star Games and made five All-NBA First Teams.
Doncic could be the perfect player to unlock Ayton, as he did with Jaxson Hayes in the second half of last season. Ayton does have some off the court issues that have plagued his career.
However, if the Lakers can keep Ayton on track, they could get a steal of a signing to fill by far their biggest need heading into the 2025-26 season.
