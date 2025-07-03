Lakers Involved in Potential Historic 7-Team Blockbuster Trade: Report
The Los Angeles Lakers could be involved in one of the more massive and unprecedented deals we could see in the NBA.
According to Fred Katz of The Athletic, the Lakers could be involved in a seven-team trade surrounding future Hall of Famer and 15-time All-Star Kevin Durant.
Among the teams that could potentially be involved are the Houston Rockets, Phoenix Suns, Atlanta Hawks, Brooklyn Nets, Golden State Warriors, Los Angeles Lakers and the Minnesota Timberwolves.
“The Rockets and Suns are working on expanding the Kevin Durant trade into a deal that would involve a league-record seven teams. Other teams involved in negotiations at the moment include the Hawks, Nets, Warriors, Lakers and Timberwolves, league sources say.”
As things stand, the largest trade in NBA history remains the six-team blockbuster from last summer, which sent Klay Thompson to the Dallas Mavericks. Prior to that, the largest was the five-team deal in 2021, which saw the Lakers ship Russell Westbrook to the Washington Wizards.
Things would get complicated fast, but it appears that Clint Capela, who recently just signed with the Rockets, would be a sign-and-trade. On top of that, Durant would sit along with the Rockets.
As for the other moving parts, Dillon Brooks and Jalen Green, would still go to Phoenix.
How the Lakers fit into the mix remains unclear for now. It is clear that the Lakers need some more reinforcements on their roster. They could use a backup big for their newest center, Deandre Ayton, but they could also use more help on the perimeter, whether that is on the offensive end or defensive end.
Nonetheless, it would be a massive help if the Lakers could acquire some significant reinforcements as they look to continue bolstering their roster.
