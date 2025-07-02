LeBron James Sends Internet Into Frenzy With Latest Social Post Amid Lakers Trade Rumors
The Los Angeles Lakers have had a sluggish start to the agency. They have only had one significant signing thus far in Jake LaRiva and have lost a veteran to their roster in Dorian Finney-Smith.
The Lakers will now do their best to regroup, with their superstar forward, LeBron James, at the forefront of this effort. James opted into his $52.6 million player option in a season that could be his last, but while he did that, his future in L.A. remains uncertain.
James only added to that uncertainty in his latest social media post. In his personal Instagram account, James was seen wearing a "Welcome Home" hat on his Instagram story.
There is some chatter out there that James could request a trade from L.A. as he looks to pursue another title in what could be the final years of his career. That all remains unclear at this point, but his latest Instagram story only adds to the buzz.
James has not been shy to publicly state his desire to compete for a title. As things stand, that team is not the Lakers. Although they have one of the best players in the league in Luka Doncic, the Lakers still have glaring holes on their roster.
For starters, they have zero centers on their roster. They have zero sizes, and they lost one of their best wings on the team to their Western rivals, the Houston Rockets.
Things look bleak for the Lakers as we approach 48 hours in free agency; there is still hope.
If the Lakers sit on their hands, then there is a chance that James waives his no-trade class and could potentially be dealt to another team for the first time in his career.
Rumors continue to swirl that this could be James’ final season, but the 40-year-old has yet to publicly hint at retirement.
With just 50 more appearances, James has a shot to surpass Hall of Famer Robert Parish for the most regular-season games played in NBA history.
While he’s the oldest active player in the league, James is still performing at an elite level. His durability may not be what it once was, but when he’s on the floor, there’s little doubt he’s still one of the game’s very best.
