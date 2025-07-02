Lakers Have Reached Out to 2 West Teams in Trade for Big Man: Report
The Los Angeles Lakers have known that they need a center ever since they shipped Anthony Davis to Dallas in exchange for Luka Doncic. Jaxson Hayes had to step into the starting center role.
Now that the offseason is here, the Lakers have to find a new starting center. A lot of the options at that spot have already dried up, as more than a few guys have already signed deals.
That doesn't mean that Los Angeles is devoid of options. They still have trades that they can make. In fact, they have reached out to a couple of teams.
The Lakers have reached out to two different teams about their centers. According to Bret Siegel of ClutchPoints, they have reached out to the Pelicans about Yves Missi and the Trail Blazers about Robert Williams III.
The Lakers would like Missi over Williams III, especially when it comes to availability. Williams has only played in 26 games in the last two seasons, which is not what the Lakers need.
Missi was a solid player as a rookie for the Pelicans last season, so he would likely cost more in a trade than Williams III would, as Portland is looking to dump him.
The Lakers might not end up trading for either player if they can find a way to get Nic Claxton instead. He is likely the top trade option for the Lakers, if they could land him.
Los Angeles has to figure out what kind of center they want to pair with Luka Doncic long term. He is the player that they have to worry about when it comes to team building, not LeBron James.
Williams III has an enormous amount of talent, but he just can't seem to stay healthy. That lack of health is a big deterrent for teams to give Portland any kind of asset.
This season, in just 20 games played, Williams III averaged 5.8 points, 5.9 rebounds, and 1.1 assists per game. As a rookie for the Pelicans, Missi averaged 9.1 points, 8.2 rebounds, and 1.4 assists per game.
