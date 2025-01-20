Lakers Trade Proposal Sees LA Ship Jalen Hood-Schifino for Multiple Draft Picks
The Los Angeles Lakers are not yet where they want to be as legitimate contenders in the Western Conference.
At 22-18, Los Angeles sits at just the No. 6 seed in the West, with clear work to do.
As of recently, things have appeared to be sunny in L.A. They were on a two-game win streak, defeating the Miami Heat and very narrowly the Brooklyn Nets, there have been bright spots. However, they did fall to the Los Angeles Clippers.
Guard Austin Reaves scored a career-high 38 points in Friday's 102-101 home win over the Nets. A team who came off of their franchise-worst 59-point loss to the Clippers two nights prior.
Although Anthony Davis was a late scratch in the narrow win, a 14-win team coming off the worst loss in their history should not come within one basket to a team with legitimate title hopes.
Although a win for the Lakers, there were many areas for improvement. In this trade idea using the Spotrac trade machine, the Lakers look to add future depth.
Lakers receive: 2026 second-round draft pick and 2030 second-round draft pick
Wizards receive: Jalen Hood-Schifino, John Konchar, and a 2031 second-round draft pick
Grizzlies receive: Jonas Valanciunas
The rebuilding Wizards walk away with a pretty nice haul. Hood-Schifino is a player originally part of the Lakers' future plans, but without a clear roster role or meaningful minutes, might be better suited to being flipped for a draft pick.
Getting the necessary minutes he needs to show his talents, the 21-year-old may find a more productive home in the Nation's Capital. Konchar is a similar story with a career of 4.4 points per game average during his six Memphis seasons, but the Wizards may prove to be a place where he gets quality playing time.
The Lakers stack up two second-round picks, but this could potentially mean loading up for another move, per The Athletic's Lakers insider Jovan Buha.
"My sense lately, that I've been hearing, has been trending more toward them making a smaller move and probably using second-round draft capital..."
The Grizzlies get a reunion, depth, but more importantly some height thanks to Valanciunas. A career 13.3 points and 9.4 rebounds per game across 13 seasons allow this veteran to help a young Memphis team.
