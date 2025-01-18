Kyrie Irving Surpasses Lakers' Kobe Bryant on Prestigious All-Time NBA List
The NBA game has changed a lot in the last couple of decades. One of the biggest changes is the explosion in the 3-point shot.
So many players are skilled enough to shoot threes in the NBA now. In fact, a lot of teams want all of their players on the floor at a given time to be able to hit threes.
The Los Angeles Lakers didn't play that way when Kobe Bryant was in the league. It was used, but not as a primary part of the offense.
Even so, Bryant made a ton of threes. He finished his career in the top 30 in career 3-pointers made.
Read more: Lakers Continue to Be Top Trade Destination For $30M Veteran: Report
With how prominent the 3-point shot is in today's game, he was bound to get passed by several people once he retired. He has already been passed by a lot of active players.
The most recent player to pass Bryant on the all-time list is Dallas Mavericks guard Kyrie Irving. He did so after their most recent game against the Thunder.
Irving has now moved to 27th all-time and Bryant has shifted down to 28th. Bryant will likely continue to slide down as the years go by.
Bryant did not take as many threes per game as players are today. The most threes per game that he took in his career was 7.1, and that was his final season when he couldn't get by anyone anymore.
For his career, Bryant averaged just 4.1 3-point attempts per game. Some players today take eight or nine threes per game.
More Lakers news: D'Angelo Russell Offers Honest Thoughts on Time With Lakers
Irving has had a much different kind of career. The most threes per game he took in one season was 8.3. He's averaging 6.9 per game this year.
The 3-point shot continues to be a fabric of the game that won't be slowed down. There will be dozens of players who will pass Bryant in the next couple of years on this list.
For his career, Bryant averaged 25 points, 5.2 rebounds, and 4.7 assists per game. Irving is averaging 24 points, 4.6 rebounds, and 4.8 assists this season for the Mavericks.
More Los Angeles Lakers news: Lakers Legend Magic Johnson Has Perfect Reaction to Dodgers Signing of Star Roki Sasaki
Lakers Fan Favorite Quincy Olivari Reflects On LA Experience After Being Cut
For more news and notes on the Los Angeles Lakers, visit the Los Angeles Lakers on SI.