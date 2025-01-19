Lakers Injury Report: Anthony Davis in Danger of Missing Game vs Clippers
The Los Angeles Lakers' best player, nine-time (soon to be 10-time) All-Star center Anthony Davis, has seen his status troublingly downgraded ahead of a crosscourt matchup with the L.A. Clippers on Sunday, reports Law Murray of The Athletic.
Davis sat out the Lakers' 102-101 victory over the 14-27 Brooklyn Nets with plantar fasciitis in his left foot, which has been bugging him for the past month or so. Now, per Murray, the 6-foot-10 Kentucky product has a new injury: a sore right calf.
It appears Los Angeles brought in a new two-way center option just in time. As Murray details, center/power forward Christian Wood remains out while recovering from offseason knee surgery, while Davis' standard backup, Jaxson Hayes, is questionable himself.
Hayes drew the start at center for Los Angeles against the Nets on Friday.
Earlier this week, Los Angeles cut a dynamic young rookie point guard, Quincy Olivari, from its two-way stable in order to bring in former New Orleans Pelicans two-way center Trey Jemison. The 6-foot-11 pro now joins defense-first big man Christian Koloko among L.A.'s two-way center signings. One or both players could see significant minutes on Sunday given this glut of Lakers center injuries.
20-time All-Star Lakers power forward LeBron James, who scored a team-most 29 points on 12-of-17 shooting from the field and 1-of-2 shooting from the foul line against the Nets, while also dishing out eight dimes and grabbing seven rebounds, has been downgraded to probable against L.A.'s crosstown rivals.
James, 40, has ceded major ground to Davis as new head coach JJ Redick's offensive hub. But he's still the club's primary playmaker and set-up man. At times, James has occasionally been used as a small-ball center option when Davis sits, so limited is Redick's faith in his current backup options among his available traditional centers.
In his 36 healthy games for the Lakers so far this season, Davis is averaging 25.8 points on .523/.321/.780 shooting splits, 11.9 rebounds, 3.5 assists, 2.1 blocks and 1.3 steals.
Reserve power forward Jarred Vanderbilt and backup point guard Jalen Hood-Schifino remain shelved for L.A.
