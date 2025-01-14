Blockbuster Lakers Trade Proposal Lands LaMelo Ball in Los Angeles
We’re just weeks away from the NBA trade deadline, and we’re expecting to see several blockbuster trades happen before then. The Los Angeles Lakers are among a number of teams who are seeking out new pieces, even after already making the trade for Dorian Finney-Smith and Shake Milton.
One of the latest trade proposals circling around sends Charlotte Hornets point guard LaMelo Ball to the Lakers, in return for Austin Reaves, Rui Hachimura, Max Christie, 2029 first-round pick (unprotected), 2031 first-round pick (unprotected), 2025 second-round pick, and 2025 second-round pick (via Los Angeles Clippers).
Ball could be just what the Lakers need to boost their offense and climb the ranks in the West ahead of playoff season. The flash play maker could fit right into L.A. and be just the star this team needed to play alongside LeBron James and Anthony Davis.
The Lakers have been making strides to climb the ladder in the Eastern Conference, but there’s still lots of work to be done on this team in order to be consider real contenders for a title. James is primarily the team’s leading playmaker, and adding Ball could allow the 40-year-old star to share the scoring load and facilitate the offense.
The Lakers are solid in transition, and Ball fits right in with that system, as he looks to push the ball up, keeping the game at an up-tempo speed. Players like James and Davis thrive in fast break situations, and Ball’s ability to quickly get the ball up the floor making spot on passes in transition is a perfect fit for the Lakers.
Ball would also be a unique addition to the team through his youth. At just 23-years- old, Ball brings a fresh pair of legs with star capabilities. In games where James and Davis are nursing injuries or resting, Ball can easily step in and be the primary option to score. He’s having a career-best season with the Hornets this year averaging 29.7 points and 7.4 assists per game.
Although losing players like Reaves and Hachimura could be tough, as the Lakers have been committed to their development as key players on the roster, it’s no secret this team needs a few more pieces to the puzzle to keep them competitive.
The Lakers have made no other indication on a direction they are looking ahead of the trade deadline, but Ball could be something to take seriously.
