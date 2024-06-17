Magic GM Shares What Makes Banchero, Wagner a Special Pair
ORLANDO — The Orlando Magic have enjoyed one of the NBA's biggest turnarounds in the past two seasons.
After going 22-60 in 2021-22, the Magic improved by 25 wins two seasons later and found themselves within a game of advancing to the Eastern Conference semifinals. And most of the progress can be attributed to Paolo Banchero and Franz Wagner.
The 6-foot-10 forwards form one of the best young duos in the NBA and Magic general manager Anthony Parker lauded their ability and how they connect on and off the court as instrumental to their success.
"You got these two jumbo forwards that play the most coveted positions in the league because of the versatility that they offer and I think they both have high IQs and good feel," Parker said on the Orlando Magic Pod Squad. "A lot of times you'll see star players who are good scorers and maybe lack the feel or the vision or vice versa. These two both have it, they have the guts, they're made of the right stuff, they both work hard, and they just process things quickly."
Parker added: "You look at the press conferences when they're talking about the other when the other had a good game. How they talk about each other, how happy they are for the other — and to me, that says it all."
Banchero, 21, and Wagner, 22, have been the Magic's leading scorers in the past two seasons and carried that success into the franchise's first postseason appearance since 2020. Banchero, a No. 1 overall pick in 2022 and an All-Star in 2023-24, averaged 27 points, 8.6 rebounds and 4.0 assists in the playoffs. Wagner also played well, averaging 18.9 points, 6.9 rebounds and 4.4 assists in the seven-game series against the Cleveland Cavaliers.
They were the youngest pair of teammates to each have a playoff game with at least 30 points, 10 rebounds and zero turnovers. Banchero, the 2022-23 Rookie of the Year, was the youngest player to achieve the feat while also having at least five assists.
Salary cap flexibility this offseason presents the Magic with an opportunity to add experience to their young roster. A player who complements Banchero and Wagner could be the additiion that propels the Magic from playoff qualifier to conference challenger.
NBA teams can begin negotiating with free agents at 6 p.m. on June 30.
