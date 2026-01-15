Franz Wagner returns in epic Magic comeback vs. Grizzlies in Berlin

The Orlando Magic are playing the song with a Bavarian twist after beating the Memphis Grizzlies 118-111 inside Uber Arena in Berlin.

The Grizzlies punched the Magic in the mouth in the first quarter, taking a 16-point lead by the end of the first quarter. The lead grew to as much as 20 points in the first half, but the Magic began to defend as their offense began to heat up.

In the second half, the Magic even took a double-digit lead as the game got closer, but it landed in favor of Orlando, who won by seven points.

Magic win in historic Berlin game

Franz Wagner played his first game for the Magic in over a month. He missed 14 games with a high ankle sprain. He scored 18 points and grabbed nine rebounds in 27 minutes of action. His brother Moe, who returned from a torn ACL, also got a chance to play in his hometown, scoring seven points in 14 minutes.

In the box score, Paolo Banchero had the most points with 26. He also grabbed 13 rebounds for a double-double. He also picked up four steals. German forward Tristan da Silva also had four steals for the Magic, which was part of forcing 16 Grizzlies turnovers.

Anthony Black also played well, scoring 21 points while grabbing six rebounds and dishing out seven assists. He also had a viral dunk in the fourth quarter, which caught the attention of color commentator Candace Parker.

Desmond Bane also got a chance to play against his former team, scoring 13 points on 5-of-13 shooting.

The Grizzlies were led by Jaren Jackson Jr., who scored a game-high 30 points. Santi Aldama had 18 off the bench, while rookie Cedric Coward had 17 of his own. Gigi Jackson had 15 points and Vince Williams Jr. dropped 10 with each of them coming off of the bench.

The team has now won consecutive games for the first time since Nov. 25 until Dec. 1, when they won three straight games against the Philadelphia 76ers, Detroit Pistons and Chicago Bulls. This should give them some confidence moving forward.

The Magic and Grizzlies will meet again over the weekend when the two teams take their world tour to London. Tipoff is scheduled for Sunday at 12 noon ET inside the O2 Arena. Fans can watch the game on Amazon Prime Video.

