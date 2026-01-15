This trade offer helps Magic avoid tax penalties

The Orlando Magic are just three weeks away from the NBA trade deadline, and they are going to be an interesting team to look at.

The Magic aren't necessarily a buyer nor a seller, but that doesn't mean they can't make a move to help themselves before February 5. CBS Sports writer Sam Quinn suggests a trade that would send Tyus Jones and two second-round picks to the Washington Wizards to help avoid luxury tax penalties.

"Orlando has to duck the tax. With Paolo Banchero set to start a max rookie extension next season, the Magic are already going to be prohibitively expensive for a long time. Couple that with a breakout season from Anthony Black and you have a team with five potentially very expensive players in their 20s," Quinn wrote.

"That's a recipe for a lot of years paying the luxury tax, so delaying the repeater clock as long as possible is critical. So the Magic pay off the Wizards to take Jones. Washington had Jones two seasons ago, so they're familiar with him and would probably welcome his presence in their locker room."

Orlando Magic guard Tyus Jones looks on during the first half against the Washington Wizards. | Daniel Kucin Jr.-Imagn Images

Magic linked in Tyus Jones trade

A potential Jones trade is a complicated issue for the Magic. While the trade could help the team duck the tax and give opportunities to players like Anthony Black and Jase Richardson, there is a lot of risk involved.

While Jones has been underwhelming by averaging a career-low 3.2 points, a lot of his value comes in ways that aren't seen in a box score. His veteran leadership and ability to lead an offense without turning the ball over often is important, so the Magic would be losing a big part of the team with a trade.

The Magic have also been a very conservative team at the trade deadline the past few years, so this may be as spicy as it gets for the team. Getting Moe Wagner back from injury could be viewed as the team's "trade" acquisition to help them add some depth ahead of the postseason.

If the Magic traded Jones, that would put them at 13 players, which could allow them to sign a player to the main roster. That spot could go to Jamal Cain, a two-way player that has seen minutes in the rotation with injuries popping up, or it could go to a veteran that could provide a similar boost that Jones is giving.

