Magic's Free-Agency Approach Could Decide Their Ceiling For Years to Come
ORLANDO — The Orlando Magic are beginning to enjoy the fruits of their labor.
After winning 43 games total in two NBA seasons combined, the Magic took full advantage of their draft lottery positions.
Those three picks — Jalen Suggs, Franz Wagner, and Paolo Banchero — helped lead the Magic to their best season since 2010-11, winning 47 games and the Southeast Division and coming within a game of advancing to the Eastern Conference semifinals.
The fifth-youngest team in the NBA this season led with defense. The Magic were second in defensive rating and fourth in points allowed per game. The offense, on the other hand, left plenty to be desired. The Magic ranked 23rd in 3-point percentage, 24th in points per game, and last in 3-pointers made per game.
With a projected $49.53 million in cap space according to Spotrac, all of its draft picks, and a young team in its ascendancy, Orlando has become an attractive destination for any big name available via free agency or trade. But how far is the organization willing to go to add proven players this offseason? How much of a role will team chemistry play in those decisions?
The Magic's patience with developing young players has gotten them to this point. Three-point specialist Joe Ingles is their only recent free-agent signing.
But they could be looking to expedite their timeline. NBA insider Marc Stein reported that Orlando may be in the running for Los Angeles Clippers forward Paul George and Golden State Warriors guard Klay Thompson.
"Orlando continues to be mentioned by various league observers as a natural suitor for George as well as Golden State's Klay Thompson," Stein writes. "The Clippers certainly hope to retain George in free agency, but they’ve made it clear by letting negotiations drag out to this point that they want to do it at their price."
George and Thompson, each 34 years old, would bring a combined 21 playoff appearances that include Thompson's four NBA championships with Golden State.
Sacramento Kings guard Malik Monk, a playmaker and outside shooting threat, also has been connected to Orlando. He's only 26 years old and it's easy to imagine him running with Banchero, Wagner, and Suggs for multiple seasons.
The Magic also can outbid the Kings for Monk. Early Bird rights limit the Kings' potential offer to Monk at four years for $78 million.
The Magic's willingness to let the team grow organically has paid off so far. But like any team looking to become a bona fide contender, Orlando has to weigh whether it wants to stay the course or speed up the process. Will the Magic invest more time in the development of Anthony Black and Jett Howard? Or will they pursue a veteran star?
Each path comes with risk. The NBA Draft is June 26-27. NBA teams can begin negotiating with free agents on June 30.
