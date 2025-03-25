3 takeaways from Anthony Davis' return in Mavericks' win over Nets
The Dallas Mavericks picked up a 120-101 win over the Brooklyn Nets on Monday night, giving the Mavericks their first streak of consecutive wins since before the All-Star Break. Anthony Davis returned to the lineup, giving the team the extra juice that they needed against a mediocre Nets team. Dallas is also 2-0 in games that he's played for the Mavericks.
Brooklyn threw out a non-competitive lineup, starting players like Keon Johnson and Tyrese Martin, but they stayed within striking distance for most of the game. It was a good first game back for Davis so he can get his playing legs back under him, and we'll see if he's able to go on Tuesday night against the Knicks.
Here are three takeaways from Monday's win.
1. Anthony Davis' first game back
Davis was limited to 28 minutes in this game by the medical staff, and in his time, he put up 12 points and 6 rebounds while shooting 6/9 from the floor. This was a solid first game back as he works to get back in game shape, and the Nets directed a lot of defensive attention to him, sending double teams his way often. That was a big reason six other Mavericks were able to finish in double figures.
2. Much better turnover disparity
After turning it over 20 times against the Detroit Pistons on Friday, Dallas knew they had to do a better job taking care of the basketball. So, against the Brooklyn Nets, they turned it over just 10 times, a massive improvement. But they also did a great job of turning Brooklyn over, as the Nets coughed it up 18 times, leading to 31 Dallas points. That's arguably the biggest reason they won this game.
3. Naji Marshall continues to shine
Marshall had another big game for the Mavericks, leading all scorers with 22 points, shooting 9/15 from the floor and 2/4 from three. The three-point shot hasn't been there like Dallas likely expected when they signed him, but he's been much better inside the arc. He had a nice left-handed finish that spun off the glass in this game, on top of his usual runners in the lane that has become his signature.
