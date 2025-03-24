Father of Ex-Maverick Luka Doncic believes star was 'born' to play for Lakers
Luka Doncic is starting to look like himself again with the Los Angeles Lakers, averaging 31.1 PPG, 8.9 APG, and 8.8 RPG in March while showing his usual frustration with officials, picking up technical fouls, and the like. That has helped the Lakers climb into the fourth seed in the Western Conference while the Dallas Mavericks have cratered.
It took some time for Doncic to recover from the emotions of being traded. He thought he'd be in Dallas forever, and the trade came with no warning. However, Doncic's father, Sasa, believes it'll be better in the long run that he's in Los Angeles.
Sasa Doncic appeared on the Slovenian television show "24ur" and talked about how Luka is adapting to Los Angeles.
"We know that Luka plays better when the pressure is bigger. I just believe he is born for this city and this city is made for him... it fits his character. I believe he’ll succeed there," Sasa Doncic said.
Luka Doncic had become accustomed to the Texan way of life and had just closed on a new house in the Dallas area when the surprising trade was announced. European players tend to be more loyal to their organization, so there's a chance he will never play for another team if he has enough success.
