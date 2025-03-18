Ex-Mavericks standout continues to make Nico Harrison look like a fool
The Dallas Mavericks and in particular, the front office, have earned plenty of scrutiny over the last few months for a variety of baffling trades. Obviously, the shock and fallout from dealing former franchise star Luka Doncic to Los Angeles at the NBA Trade Deadline has yet to fade but that wasn't the only move that general manager Nico Harrison faltered.
Shortly after moving on from Doncic, the Mavericks traded guard Quentin Grimes and a 2025 second-round pick to the Philadelphia 76ers in exchange for forward Caleb Martin.
At the time, Martin was dealing with a hip injury. He didn't make his debut until March 7 and has suffered another hip strain since then that has put him back on the sideline. In five appearances with the Mavericks, Martin is averaging 4.6 points, 2.4 rebounds, and 2.2 assists in 19.2 minutes per game. He's shooting 39.1% from the field and 16.7% from three-point range.
On the flip-side, Grimes has only continued to ascend in Philadelphia. Prior to being traded, he averaged 10.2 points, 3.8 rebounds, and 2.1 assists in 47 appearances.
His averages have exploded to a whopping 21.4 points, 5.5 rebounds, 3.8 assists, and 1.5 steals in 33.2 minutes per game over 14 appearances. The points per game would be by-far a career-best for Grimes, who is having a breakout season.
Grimes' success reached new heights on Monday night as he made franchise history for the 76ers. Despite a loss to the Houston Rockets, he put up 46 points, 13 rebounds, four assists, two steals, and a block in 43 minutes of action. Grimes connected on 15/27 field goal attempts and knocked down 8/13 shots from three-point range.
With the performance, Grimes became the first player in Philadelphia's long history to record 45+ points, 10+ rebounds, and 8+ three-pointers made in the same game.
Grimes is scheduled to be a restricted free agent at the conclusion of the season and he's certainly putting some more money in his pocket this summer. In fact, he's played a key role in Philadelphia winning three of its last ten games, which might not sound like much but is certainly notable when factoring in where the 76ers sit in the lottery standings.
Philadelphia may have to put Grimes on the shelf alongside Joel Embiid and Paul George to continue its tanking quest.
Martin is under contract through the 2027-28 season which may have factored into the Mavericks' dealings. At the same time, it's fair to wonder if Dallas is having a little bit of buyer's remorse after seeeing how well Grimes is faring.
