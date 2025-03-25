Mavericks handle Nets in Anthony Davis' return, 120-101
The Dallas Mavericks tipped off a four-game road trip on Monday night against the Brooklyn Nets, and they got a big boost as Anthony Davis returned to the lineup for the first time since going down with an adductor strain in his Dallas debut on February 8th. They were still without Kyrie Irving, Daniel Gafford, Dereck Lively II, and more, but Davis could be a big boost.
With Davis back, the Mavs started Spencer Dinwiddie (revenge game???), Klay Thompson, P.J. Washington, Davis, and Kai Jones, the 40th different starting lineup of the season. Brooklyn rolled out with Keon Johnson, Tyrese Martin, Cam Johnson, Ziaire Williams, and Nic Claxton.
READ MORE: Father of Ex-Maverick Luka Doncic believes star was 'born' to play for Lakers
Anthony Davis got on the board first after PJ Washington got his usual early post touch and found a cutting Davis for the slam. Davis was then a roller on a screen and finished with the layup for the second basket. The advantage on the inside helped the Mavs get out to an early lead, as well as holding the Nets to 2/7 to start. Dallas finally hit its first three after a Spencer Dinwiddie steal led to a Max Christie transition bucket from the left wing, putting them up by nine early on.
Christie then got the lead into double-digits as he wiggled into the lane and hit a pull-up jumper. Brooklyn briefly got the lead back into single digits, but a shot-clock-beating jumper by Anthony Davis helped build the lead up to 14. That lead continued to grow with the help of Brandon Williams, and the Mavericks led 32-17 at the end of the first.
The Mavs got the lead up to 19 to start the second quarter, as Jaden Hardy shook free from a rough game on Friday to get a basket, but the Brooklyn Nets started to come back with Anthony Davis on the bench. Cam Johnson hit a three, and Nic Claxton converted an and-one, which helped cut the lead to 11. A response from the Mavs was brief, and Jalen Wilson hit a three to cut it to 10.
PJ Washington hit a runner in the lane to stabilize the offense, and then the Mavericks got two offensive rebounds on the same possessions, leading to an open three for Naji Marshall, which he made to go back up by 15. The lead would stay in the teens for the rest of the quarter, with the Mavs taking a 62-48 lead into halftime.
READ MORE: Kyrie Irving admits he 'struggled' with Mavericks trading Luka Doncic to Lakers
Brooklyn had the lead down around 12 in the opening minutes of the second half, but a 9-2 Mavs run, closed off by a nice lob in transition for Kai Jones, put Dallas up by 19 again. But they couldn't break the 20-point plateau. The Nets were doing a good job of hanging around, even if they couldn't back down in single digits.
Finally, Naji Marshall got the lead up to 20 after some good passing led to an open three from the right wing. That was followed by a wild Brandon Williams layup in transition to build the lead further, and the Mavericks would take a 96-77 lead into the fourth quarter.
The Nets, again refusing to go away, chipped away at the lead to get it down to 13 midway through the period. But a rainbow mid-range jumper for Spencer Dinwiddie started a 6-0 run that helped to potentially push the game out of reach. And yet, the Nets got the lead down to 13 again with about three minutes left.
Naji Marshall was able to help salt the game away, and the Mavericks would go on to win 120-101.
The Mavericks ate the Nets alive on turnovers. Dallas cut their turnovers in half from the last game, finishing with 10, and they turned 18 Brooklyn turnovers into 31 points. That helped them shoot 56.3% from the floor.
Dallas had seven players in double-figures, led by Naji Marshall with 22 points off the bench. PJ Washington (16 points), Spencer Dinwiddie (16 points, 12 assists), Brandon Williams (15 points), Kai Jones (13 points, 9 rebounds), Anthony Davis (12 points, 6 rebounds), and Max Christie (10 points) helped the scoring.
Nic Claxton was the leading scorer for the Nets with 19 points (2/2 from three), followed by Cam Johnson (17 points, 8 assists), Trendon Watford (12 points), and Day'Ron Sharpe (10 points). Every Net who played scored at least six points.
The Mavericks will play the second night of a back-to-back against the New York Knicks on Tuesday night.
READ MORE: Stephen A. Smith says LeBron James is better off with Anthony Davis on Mavericks
Stick with MavericksGameday for more FREE coverage of the Dallas Mavericks throughout the 2024-25 Season
Follow MavericksGameday on Twitter and Austin Veazey on Twitter