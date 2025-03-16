Mavericks may have to begin forfeiting games due to NBA rules
The Dallas Mavericks have been in a free fall since the calendar turned to 2025. Luka Doncic was sitting out with a calf strain, and players like Dereck Lively II started to go down with major injuries. Those injuries only became more frequent once Nico Harrison traded Doncic to the Los Angeles Lakers before the trade deadline. Ever since then, bodies have been dropping like flies.
Since that trade, Anthony Davis strained his adductor, Kyrie Irving tore his MCL, Daniel Gafford sprained his MCL, Olivier-Maxence Prosper tore ligaments in his wrist which required season-ending surgery, and Dante Exum just broke a bone in his hand on Friday. That's not even counting sprained ankles for Jaden Hardy and P.J. Washington, Caleb Martin's hip strain, and more. Dallas has constantly had 10 players on the injury report for the last few weeks.
The injury situation is supposed to be helped with two-way contracts, but Dallas has been so banged up this season that they're closing in on the maximum amount of games they're allowed to play. According to ESPN's Bobby Marks, Kessler Edwards only has three more games he's allowed to be active for, while Brandon Williams only has six more.
Dallas has an open roster spot because of the Luka Doncic trade, but because of the ensuing Quentin Grimes/Caleb Martin swap (which has also been a disaster on the court, it brushed them right under the first tax apron with not enough space to sign anybody. They had enough space to sign Moses Brown to one 10-day contract, but not enough for a second.
With the two-way contracts set to exhaust their eligibility, injuries ravaging the roster, and no space to sign anybody, Dallas could enter a real situations where they have to forfeit games.
The NBA requires eight players to be active for every game. If a team can't suit up eight players, they have to forfeit the game. Teams have gotten around it in the past by suiting up the minimum players, including an injured player or two, a player checking in and getting "re-injured," and playing with the six players a team would've played with anyways. But the NBA could punish the Mavericks for lying on an injury report, if it came down to it.
P.J. Washington, Jaden Hardy, and Kai Jones could return from their injuries soon, which would help the Mavs have some available bodies, but it actually might not be the worst idea to forfeit games. The team has cratered since the Luka Doncic trade; they might be better off falling down the standings for better draft odds than trying to win two Play-In tournament games just to play the OKC Thunder in the first round.
