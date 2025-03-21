Mark Cuban confirms Luka Doncic-Lakers trade wouldn't happen if he still owned Mavericks
The Dallas Mavericks' decision to trade Luka Doncic to the Los Angeles Lakers has remained the biggest story in sports since it happened nearly seven weeks ago. It was such a shocking and idiotic move that even Vanity Fair recently published a piece on the impact it has had. Fans have boycotted the team and given up their fandom, and the team has responded by falling down the Western Conference standings because of injuries.
Mark Cuban was quiet about the trade during the immediate aftermath, as he no longer owns a majority share of the team. He sold a large stake to the Adelson family in December 2023, which originally looked like it would work out. Cuban was supposed to stay in charge of basketball operations with his minority share, and the team made it to the NBA Finals a few months later.
Cuban seems to be trying to distance himself from the trade as much as possible as time goes by. He recently criticized the Mavericks for the lackluster trade package they got in return for Doncic of Anthony Davis, Max Christie, and a 2029 Lakers first-round pick. He said they should've at least gotten four first-round picks and an additional player or two. And he has now confirmed that the trade would've never happened if he still had any influence on the team.
Cuban recently appeared on the "Your Mom's House" podcast and revealed many things about the trade, including where he was when the trade went down, his feelings about the trade, and his relationship with Doncic.
"I don't [have any operational control] anymore, and I haven't for a while... I didn't relinquish, I wouldn't say muscled out, but the majority owner, Patrick Dumont, decided that he was comfortable with Nico Harrison, the general manager of the team he had put together. Which is his choice. You can't totally argue with him because we went to the Finals... I'm just a fan now... When I originally sold the team, that was originally what was supposed to happen [having operational control] and initially, it was. And then over time, it was like, 'In Nico we trust.' So, here we are.
"I was in Florida at a conference... and I get a text, and it was from our general manager, and I thought he was asking me what I thought [about a potential Luka Doncic trade]. Then I realized very quickly he was telling me what happened. I told him I didn't agree with it for various reasons, but it wasn't my decision to make... My daughter was at a party and had to hide when it came out. And still, I was here at South by Southwest, I was at the premiere of 'The Accountant 2'... and somebody started yelling 'FIRE NICO!' It's like the new 'Let's go, Brandon.'
"You don't have to convince me [about Luka Doncic being a generational talent]. I don't get it either... In 2004, I let Steve Nash walk, and he won two MVPs the next two years. But the good news was, he beat us in the playoffs the first year after, and then we made it to the Finals [in 2007] and won a championship [in 2011]. So, it kind of covered all that... You develop personal relationships with them, and I love Luka. We weren't best buddies, but I would text him all the time, and DM him, and I would give him all these motivational quotes, even gave him books to read. We had a good relationship, I got along great with his dad. I was just as dumbfounded as everybody else."
Cuban once said he would rather divorce his wife than not have Luka Doncic on the Mavericks. So, when the trade was first announced, everyone was confused about Cuban's role in this ridiculous move.
Fans believe he still deserves some blame for selling the team to people who don't know about basketball or care about the city of Dallas, and even Dirk Nowitzki recently said this is something you have to expect when you sell the team. But Cuban is trying to distance himself as much as possible from Nico Harrison's decision, which will lead to some friction with Cuban's minority stake in the organization.
