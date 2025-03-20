'Dallas was my home'... Luka Doncic still adjusting to life with the Lakers
Luka Doncic is still adjusting to his new life in Los Angeles with the Lakers. He's done and said all of the right things since Nico Harrison shipped him off in the middle of the night without warning, and the Dallas Mavericks front office has done nothing but slander Doncic at nearly every opportunity.
It's been about seven weeks since the trade, and Doncic is starting to find his groove on the court. Since the start of March, he's averaging 30.8 PPG, 9.2 APG, 8.9 RPG, and 2.1 SPG while shooting 40.2% from three. But he's still trying get comfortable in the city of Los Angeles.
After the Lakers' win over the Denver Nuggets on Wednesday night, Doncic was asked to give a quick answer on how he's acclimating to his new life.
"Feels like getting to a new home," Doncic answered. "Dallas was my home for seven years, almost seven years. It really felt like home. Coming here, just trying to build a new home and getting more and more comfortable."
Doncic has lifted the Lakers up the Western Conference standings, as they currently sit in third place. Meanwhile, Dallas getting back Anthony Davis and Max Christie has predictably not worked to this point, as Davis has been one of many injuries the team has suffered since the trade. The Mavericks would completely miss the Play-In Tournament if the season ended today, probably not what Nico Harrison envisioned when he said this trade was to help the Mavericks win now.
