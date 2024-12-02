Breaking Down Trail Blazers Lineup Ahead of Mavs' Sunday Matchup
Tonight, the Mavericks take on the Portland Trail Blazers on the road as the second game of a two-game road stretch following their win over the Utah Jazz. Portland is dealing with some players on the injury report, including Scoot Henderson (questionable, but will play), Jerami Grant (questionable, but will play), Matisse Thybulle (out), Robert Williams III (out), and Kris Murray (probable).
According to NBA.com, the starting lineup for Portland will be Anfernee Simons at point, Shaedon Sharpe at the two, Toumani Camara at the wing, Jerami Grant at the four, and DeAndre Ayton at the center spot. They currently sit at 8-12 on the season, though they are coming off an upset of the Sacramento Kings in the NBA Cup on Friday.
READ MORE: Luka Doncic, Kyrie Irving, Klay Thompson Status for Mavericks-Trail Blazers
The starting lead initiator for Portland will be Anfernee Simons, who is averaging 16.7 points on 39.4% from the field and 32% from three as well as 2.5 rebounds and 4.3 assists. He and Henderson have been splitting reps as the lead guard for the team, though Simons will get the start.
At the two is Shaedon Sharpe, a big-bodied guard who has been putting up 17.7 points per game on 43% from the field but just 29% from deep, well below the NBA average in this category. He leads the team in scoring but is part of a larger problem on the Blazers of poor shooting from beyond the arc, as they have shot just 32.8% as a team from that range on the season.
READ MORE: 3 Takeaways From Mavericks' Win In Utah
Toumani Camara has been the most reliable shooter on the team at 36.6% from three on 4.1 attempts per game but does not even crack the top eight scorers on the team at just 9.1 points per game. Portland will need more production out of him going forward, especially if the injury concerns continue.
Jerami Grant, who is dealing with a knee sprain, will play tonight against Dallas. Grant ranks third on the team with 16.1 points per game, and is shooting 34.8% on threes on 6.1 attempts per game. Though he may be hobbled, he is an important piece to what the Trail Blazers do offensively and will be the likely defensive assignment for PJ Washington in Naji Marshall's absence.
READ MORE: Mavericks at Trail Blazers: How to Watch, TV, Time, Odds, & Preview
The center position will be held down by DeAndre Ayton, the team leader in rebounds at 10.5 boards per game and the second-leading player as far as field-goal percentage goes, though his 53.8% from the field is not particularly impressive for his position. A player who has been criticized for his lack of effort at times, he is still a key piece to Portland's chances tonight as he battles against Daniel Gafford.
Some of the bench unit will be Scoot Henderson, Deni Avdija, Donovan Clingan, and Dalano Blanton; Kris Murray and Rayan Rupert will also see minutes in a rotational role. Given Dallas is down Kyrie Irving, Naji Marshall, Klay Thompson, and Dereck Lively II, this will be a battle of reserves in many ways. It will be up to players like Quentin Grimes and Jaden Hardy to produce in the absence of some of these starters, though Dallas will get Luka Doncic back for tonight's game after missing the previous five with a wrist strain.
Stick with MavericksGameday for more FREE coverage of the Dallas Mavericks throughout the 2024-25 Season
Follow MavericksGameday on Twitter and Keenan Womack on Twitter.