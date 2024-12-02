Luka Doncic, Kyrie Irving, Klay Thompson Status for Mavericks-Trail Blazers
The Dallas Mavericks are playing on the second night of a back-to-back against the Portland Trail Blazers on Sunday, and they enter this game banged up. The Utah Jazz must have taken a toll on them, because half of Dallas' roster was listed on the injury report for this game.
Luka Doncic (wrist strain) and Kyrie Irving (shoulder soreness) were both listed as questionable in Sunday's injury report, with Klay Thompson (plantar fascia), Dereck Lively II (hyperextended knee), Naji Marshall (illness), and Dante Exum (wrist) all ruled out.
READ MORE: 3 Takeaways From Mavericks' Win In Utah
Kyrie Irving would be ruled out before warmups, who will miss his second game of the season. He had 30 points on Saturday night in their win over the Jazz. They'll miss his steadying presence, as he's been rock solid in the fourth quarter for the Mavs.
Luka Doncic went through warmups and will be available. He missed the five games before this with the wrist strain he suffered against the Pelicans. They'll need a big game from him with so many players out.
Klay Thompson will miss his fourth consecutive game with his plantar fascia, while Dereck Lively's injury is a new one. He played nearly 23 minutes against the Jazz on Saturday.
Naji Marshall started on Saturday but missed the second half with an upper respiratory infection.
The Mavericks and Trail Blazers will tip off a little after 8 p.m. CST.
READ MORE: Mavericks at Trail Blazers: How to Watch, TV, Time, Odds, & Preview
Stick with MavericksGameday for more FREE coverage of the Dallas Mavericks throughout the 2024-25 Season
Follow MavericksGameday on Twitter and Austin Veazey on Twitter