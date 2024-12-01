3 Takeaways From Mavericks' Win In Utah
The Dallas Mavericks secured the season series against the Utah Jazz on Saturday, beating the Jazz 106-94 to avenge their loss from a few weeks prior. Dallas has now won seven of their last eight games and sits with the fifth-best record in the ever-competitive Western Conference.
Quentin Grimes started the game hot, and Kyrie Irving and Daniel Gafford had strong fourth quarters as Dallas doubled the spread on Saturday night. Turnovers cost them at times during the game, but double-digit wins on the road are never easy.
Here are three takeaways from Saturday's win.
1. Quentin Grimes' Growing Confidence
Quentin Grimes had a rough start to the season, averaging just 3.3 PPG in about 12 minutes per game before saying sat against the Denver Nuggets. That seemed to have woken him up, as he's played at least 20 minutes in every game and has averaged 12.3 PPG, including back-to-back 20-point games. He was incredible in the first half against Utah and ended the game with a season-high 24 points. He's become a valuable member of the team's rotation.
2. Are Turnovers Becoming a Concern?
Dallas has finished with at least 12 turnovers in each of their last ten games, including 15 on Saturday night. They're seventh-lowest in the NBA in turnovers per game, but they seem to pop up at inopportune times. This is something the return of Luka Doncic would hopefully help fix, but he's always averaged three. or four turnovers per game. A lot of different players are handling the ball, which can lead to high variance, but Dallas needs to take better care of the ball.
3. A Tale of Two Games
The last time Dallas was sitting in the locker room in the Delta Center in Salt Lake City, they were having a team meeting after their fourth straight loss and dropping an embarrassing game. They laid everything on the table in that meeting and have responded positively, now winning seven out of their last eight games, including their return to Utah on Saturday night. They've played much better basketball, mostly without Luka Doncic. This team still has another ceiling it can reach once Doncic returns but they've played good basketball since their last game in Utah.
