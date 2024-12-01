Mavericks at Trail Blazers: How to Watch, TV, Time, Odds, & Preview
The Dallas Mavericks will play on Sunday, the second night of a back-to-back, against the Portland Trail Blazers after beating the Jazz in Utah on Saturday. Utah was the second-worst team in the Western Conference standings, but Portland isn't much better.
Dallas is 7-1 since losing to the Jazz a few weeks ago, with that loss prompting a team meeting that has turned the team around. Even without Luka Doncic, who could be back on Sunday, the Mavs have climbed back into Western Conference contention.
Portland hasn't been as bad as people expected, with six different players averaging double-figure points. Shaedon Sharpe's 17.7 PPG leads them in scoring, but Anfernee Simons (16.7 PPG) and Jerami Grant (16.1) aren't far behind. The Blazers lost their most recent game to the Sacramento Kings, but they were playing without Grant, Scoot Henderson, and Robert Williams.
Scoot Henderson has yet to blossom into the player they hoped for when they selected him 2nd overall in the 2023 NBA Draft, picked between Victor Wembanyama and Brandon Miller. He's yet to play to their level consistently and hasn't played much recently.
Here's everything you need to know as the Mavs look to win their eighth in nine games.
READ MORE: Mavericks Mute the Jazz, Avenge Earlier Loss, 106-94
Date/Time: Sunday, December 1, 8 p.m. CST
Where: Moda Center, Portland, Oregon
Team Records: Mavericks 12-8, Trail Blazers 8-12
TV/Streaming: NBA League Pass, KATU 2.2, MavsTV, KFAA-TV
Spread: Mavericks -7.5
Over/Under: 228
Moneyline: Mavericks -300, Trail Blazers +245
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER
READ MORE: Dallas Maverick Sets Personal Record Against Utah Jazz
Stick with MavericksGameday for more FREE coverage of the Dallas Mavericks throughout the 2024-25 Season
Follow MavericksGameday on Twitter and Austin Veazey on Twitter