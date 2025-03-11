Dallas Basketball

Klay Thompson still wants to bring Mavericks back to 'glory' despite injuries

Dallas finally got a win after a five-game losing streak, and the team is thinking big.

Feb 10, 2025; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks guard Klay Thompson (31) celebrates after he makes a three point basket against the Sacramento Kings during the second half at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images
The Dallas Mavericks broke a five-game losing streak by beating the San Antonio Spurs 133-129 on Monday night, despite having just eight available players. Four different players scored at least 20 points for the Mavs, including Klay Thompson and Kessler Edwards.

Thompson has been trying to carry the torch for the Mavs as they deal with an insane amount of injuries, but Monday was the first time he got some help on offense. And even with all of the injuries, Thompson still believes in the franchise and what they can be when fully healthy. Missing players like Anthony Davis, Kyrie Irving, P.J. Washington, and more can make things difficult, but you won't hear Klay Thompson complaining.

Dallas Mavericks guard Klay Thompson (31) shoots over San Antonio Spurs forward Harrison Barnes (40) in the second half against at Frost Bank Center. Mandatory Credit: Daniel Dunn-Imagn Images / Daniel Dunn-Imagn Images

Following Monday's win, Klay Thompson talked about the goals he still has for his time with the team, even with all of the injuries.

"We still have big goals, we still wanna make a run. Injuries have been awful. But I still love our team. We have an amazing frontcourt, we miss those guys dearly, obviously, you can tell with the lack of size out there... But we're showing as much heart as we can... I still believe in this franchise and I'm here for two more seasons after this, so I'd love to help them return to glory that they were brought to in 2011."

Thompson finished with 26 points on 8/14 shooting on Monday night as helped the Mavericks get a win. They're still clinging to the 10th seed in the Western Conference, 2.5 games ahead of the Phoenix Suns for the final spot in the Play-In Tournament. While it may be better for the Mavs to tank for a better draft pick, the players aren't thinking that way, even with all of the injuries.

