Dallas Mavericks receive devastating injury news on star Kyrie Irving
The Dallas Mavericks arguably just got the worst news they've had in a season full of it. Star guard Kyrie Irving went down in the first quarter of Monday night's game against the Sacramento Kings after coming down hard on his left leg, and his knee bent way further back than any knee ever should. And on Tuesday, they confirmed the worst.
ESPN's Shams Charania announced on Tuesday morning that Kyrie Irving has torn the ACL in his left knee, ending his spectacular 2024-25 season.
Irving was named an All-Star for the ninth time this season, averaging 24.7 PPG, 4.8 RPG, and 4.6 APG. He was well on his way to being named to an All-NBA team at the end of the season, but he'll finish the season with 50 games played, short of the 65-game qualifier.
This brings a lot of questions about his and the Mavericks' future. Irving has a player option worth a little more than $43.9 million next season and could become a free agent. But as great as he's been, there likely won't be much demand for a soon-to-be 33-year-old guard coming off an ACL injury, especially as a guard who is one of the most gifted ball-handlers and scorers in NBA history.
Irving was a trooper for the Mavericks this season, carrying them through short-handed games and putting up massive performances, but also as a leader on and off the floor, keeping the team together through the Luka Doncic trade, and being the biggest voice of reason for the team. When the Mavericks front office wasn't showing much empathy, it was Irving's voice and sincerity that reached the fanbase.
But his legend also grew after tearing his ACL. He could've exited the game, and no one would've thought any different. Much like his mentor Kobe Bryant and teammate Klay Thompson, he stayed in the game to hit his free throws to the tune of MVP chants. Hopefully, that's not the last time we see Kyrie Irving in a Mavericks uniform.
