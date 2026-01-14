Dallas Mavericks taking stand against Anthony Davis, Rich Paul

The Dallas Mavericks have reached a major turning point with star forward Anthony Davis. They've been looking for possible trade destinations for him over the last few months as they look to give themselves some cap and tax relief for next season, but his latest injury has seriously complicated that.

Davis is currently set to miss about six weeks due to ligament damage in his left hand. After seeking some opinions, it was determined that surgery wouldn't be needed, but this injury is still going to keep him until after the All-Star Break, at least. Davis and his agent, Rich Paul, want a contract extension, but it's going to be hard to find a destination that's willing to hand him an extension at his age given his injury history.

As the Mavericks decide what to do with him, they're making it very clear that they're going to make the best decision for the franchise, not letting Rich Paul push them around. ESPN's Tim MacMahon discussed that on the latest "Hoop Collective" podcast.

Jan 8, 2026; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Dallas Mavericks forward Anthony Davis (3) looks to pass against the Utah Jazz during the first half at Delta Center. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-Imagn Images | Rob Gray-Imagn Images

"It is very clear that Rich Paul, who represents Anthony Davis, wants Anthony Davis traded before the deadline. And why would he want that? Because he believes it's in his best business interest, he has taken a 'Well...' from the Mavericks regarding an extension as a 'No'. And there are teams where, clearly, Rich Paul considers it likely that AD would get the kind of extension that he's looking for when he becomes eligible in August," MacMahon started.

"The Mavericks, they were going to explore the trade market regardless. They have been, this is ongoing. They do not feel like they have to trade Anthony Davis. They are telling me and anybody who will listen that they're not trading AD just to make a deal... They are insistent that they will only make a deal that makes sense for them... 'Rich Paul is not going to bully us.' That is a direct quote from a member of the Mavericks organization.

"Another member of the Mavericks organization referring to Patrick Dumont, the governor... Patrick has no problem going into next year and seeing with a healthy Kyrie and a healthy AD alongside Cooper Flagg and seeing what it looks like."

What the Mavericks Are Prioritizing in an Anthony Davis Trade

The Mavericks aren't going to give away Davis for free. They'd like to get expiring contracts, a young player with potential, and some draft capital in return, but his latest injury complicated things on the trade market.

If the Mavericks can get mostly expiring contracts and even just one decent unprotected pick, they have to take that deal. Anything to help them save against next year's cap and tax.

