Diminished Mavericks hold off Spurs to break losing streak, 133-129
The Dallas Mavericks and San Antonio Spurs met in San Antonio with both teams playing on the second night of a back-to-back, and both teams were dealing with major injuries. Dallas only had eight available players, while the Spurs were missing Victor Wembanyama and Jeremy Sochan.
With that many players out, Dallas started Dante Exum, Klay Thompson, Max Christie, Naji Marshall, and Kessler Edwards, while the Spurs went with Chris Paul, De'Aaron Fox, Devin Vassell, Harrison Barnes, and Bismack Biyombo.
It was the Devin Vassell and Kessler Edwards show early as the teams fought for control of the lead. Edwards started the game 4/4, scoring 8 of the Mavs' first 14 points. But Vassell was rolling for the Spurs, starting the game 6/8 with 14 points. But the teams swapped the lead six times in the first few minutes of the game before an 11-2 run for the Spurs gave them an eight-point advantage toward the end of the quarter.
Spencer Dinwiddie hit a few three-pointers to get Dallas back within three, but the Spurs would take a 34-28 lead into the second quarter.
The Mavs started the second quarter on an 8-0 run, getting a few more buckets from Kessler Edwards, to take the lead again early in the second quarter. That would be the first of four lead changes over the next few minutes, but Harrison Barnes nailed three straight shots in the right corner to give the Spurs a five-point lead.
Then Spencer Dinwiddie went on a hot stretch, scoring eight straight points for the Mavs to put them in front. But the Spurs closed the quarter on a 6-0 run to take a 63-60 lead into halftime after shooting 58.5% from the floor.
Dallas had the first five points of the quarter to briefly get back in front, but then Devin Vassell hit his second three of the game to put San Antonio back in front. Those were the first two of six lead changes and four ties over the next few minutes, as Keldon Johnson and Klay Thompson got it rolling. Johnson had 12 straight Spurs points as they took a lead, but Thompson was responsible for 13 points in the third for the Mavs.
Keldon Johnson kept it going while Thompson went to the bench, but Spencer Dinwiddie picked up the torch, drawing an offensive foul and converting a four-point play on the other end to tie the game before the end of the third. He then hit a tough, leaning, banked-in shot to take the lead. But a layup by Sandro Mamukelashvili would tie the game at 101 heading into the fourth quarter.
Dallas had another strong start to the quarter, taking a five-point lead a few minutes in, their largest lead of the game. A few mistakes by the Mavs brought the Spurs back within one, but Klay Thompson hit a tough turnaround bucket to push the lead up to three with six minutes to play.
Keldon Johnson made a fantastic defensive play to erase a potential easy basket by Kessler Edwards, but they couldn't take advantage of it on the other end. On the next possession, Edwards flushed it home to make up for the last miss. A few possessions later, Spencer Dinwiddie found Naji Marshall on a craft pass to push the lead to seven in the final two minutes, then Stephon Castle hit a three to bring the lead down to four. And after a scrum for a rebound, Keldon Johnson hit a layup to bring the lead down to two with less than 50 seconds left.
San Antonio ran through Kessler Edwards trying to set a screen, putting Edwards at the line in the bonus with 45.5 to play, and he'd go 2/2 at the line. After a Spurs timeout, the ball just bounced free on the inbounds, which was recovered by Dallas. The Mavs would make both free throws, but Keldon Johnson made a three following a few offensive rebounds to make it a three-point game in the final seconds. But Klay Thompson would make both free throws, and that would be enough for Dallas to break its five-game losing streak, even with a Harrison Barnes three, 133-129.
After a few games of strong three-point shooting, it was the two-point shot that kept the Mavs in this one, as they went 35/50 on shots inside the arc, as well as 27/30 from the free-throw line. That helped put away San Antonio, despite them shooting 52% from the floor and 41.5% from three. But the Spurs shot just 14/24 from the free-throw line. This game saw a ridiculous 25 lead changes and 13 ties.
The Mavericks had four players score at least 20 points, led by Spencer Dinwiddie with 28 points, 7 rebounds, and 6 assists on 9/16 shooting. Klay Thompson was right behind him with 26 points, shooting 8/14 from the floor. Naji Marshall had another incredible game with 23 points. And Kessler Edwards set career-highs across the board with 22 points and 11 rebounds. Max Christie (12 points) and Dante Exum (10 points) were also in double figures.
San Antonio was led by former Maverick Harrison Barnes with 29 points on an insane 12/14 shooting. Keldon Johnson was right behind him with 28 points on 10/16 shooting, and Devin Vassell wasn't far off with 23 points. De'Aaron Fox and Stephon Castle had 14 points each.
The Mavericks will stay in San Antonio to play the Spurs again on Wednesday.
