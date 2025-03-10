'I've never seen this'... Jason Kidd can't believe what's happening with Mavericks
The Dallas Mavericks are in a stretch of injuries arguably unforeseen in NBA history. With teams allowed to carry as many as 18 players with two-way contracts, the Mavericks are still hanging on by a thread to have enough bodies available to play. That took yet another hit on Sunday against the Phoenix Suns.
Dallas entered Sunday's game already missing Kyrie Irving, Anthony Davis, Daniel Gafford, Dereck Lively II, P.J. Washington, Olivier-Maxence Prosper, Jaden Hardy, and Kai Jones. Then Kessler Edwards and Dwight Powell collided, forcing Powell to start bleeding on his face and go back to the locker room, and then Brandon Williams, who scored 31 points against the Grizzlies on Friday, was ruled out for the game was ruled out with hamstring tightness.
It got to the point where the Mavericks would make a sub, and there'd be no one on the bench in a uniform available to play. That's a rarity in the NBA.
"I’ve never seen this," Mavericks coach Jason Kidd said after Sunday's loss." Where you can’t take someone out to rest them because we had no one to put in.”
It'll be a unique challenge for Coach Kidd as the Mavericks play on the second night of a back-to-back against the San Antonio Spurs on Monday. We may see the Mavericks dress some players to meet the eight-player limit, sub them in, and sub out almost immediately after "re-aggravating" an injury. That's how teams have navigated such situations in the past.
It almost seems like the Mavericks are being punished for trading away Luka Doncic. For those who believe in karma, this team is seeing the negative effects of it now.
