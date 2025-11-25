3 Takeaways From Nuggets' Bounce-Back Win vs. Grizzlies

Coming off an upset loss against the Sacramento Kings on Saturday, the Denver Nuggets were desperate to get back in the win column and avoid their first losing streak of the season. Luckily, the Nuggets were facing the shorthanded Memphis Grizzlies on Monday and were able to capitalize.

The Nuggets finished with a 125-115 win on the road in Memphis, and while this marked their tenth double-digit win through 17 games, the Grizzlies did not make things easy for Denver. Here are a few key takeaways from the much-needed road win for the Nuggets.

Nuggets struggle to close

Nov 24, 2025; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Memphis Grizzlies guard Cam Spencer (24) dribbles as Denver Nuggets guard Bruce Brown (11) defends during the first quarter at FedExForum. | Petre Thomas-Imagn Images

While the scoreboard shows a dominant Nuggets victory, that is certainly not how it felt. For a Grizzlies team playing without Ja Morant, along with several other key players, they undoubtedly had plenty of fight in them.

When the Nuggets were trying to close the game and get out of Memphis with a win, the Grizzlies were making it as difficult as possible. Despite the Nuggets holding a 17-point lead with just seven minutes left, the Grizzlies would then go on a 12-0 run to cut Denver's lead to just five, and it took a flurry of buckets from Jamal Murray, Nikola Jokic, and Peyton Watson to truly close the game.

Sure, the Nuggets ultimately got the win, but they should not have let the Grizzlies take over the second half of the fourth quarter as they did.

Peyton Watson continues to shine

ANOTHER corner three from Peyton Watson pic.twitter.com/lXulc7f0rE — Matt Brooks (@MattBrooksNBA) November 25, 2025

Peyton Watson has been filling in for an injured Christian Braun in Denver's starting lineup, and the 23-year-old wing has made the most of the opportunity.

In Monday's win, Watson finished with 27 points, five rebounds, and three assists on 11-22 shooting from the field and 5-12 from three-point range. Of course, this was an incredible performance from Watson, but the most shocking stat? A career-high 22 shot attempts.

In last week's win over the New Orleans Pelicans, Watson dropped a career-high 32 points, and he is undoubtedly making major strides on that end of the floor. Watson has always been a high-level defender, and if he can consistently knock down the three-ball, make the right cuts, and keep his composure with the ball in his hands, he will be in for a huge free agency next offseason.

Interior defense needs to be better

Nov 24, 2025; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (15) handles the ball as Memphis Grizzlies center Jock Landale (31) defends during the fourth quarter at FedExForum. | Petre Thomas-Imagn Images

Jock Landale came off Memphis' bench to drop 26 points and ten rebounds on 10-18 shooting from the field, and the Nuggets' defense against opposing big men needs to improve. Of course, with Nikola Jokic in the middle, interior defense will always be a slight concern, but there are too many elite big men in the NBA for this to be an issue.

In Denver's next game, they are hosting the San Antonio Spurs, and Victor Wembanyama is capable of single-handedly taking down the Nuggets if their paint defense looks like that.

It is a long season for the Nuggets, and it is challenging to properly critique them when they are missing two starters. But there are certainly things they need to improve on if they want to be a top title contender by the end of the season.

