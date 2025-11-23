Nuggets’ Aaron Gordon Facing Lengthy Timeline for Hamstring Injury

The Denver Nuggets are looking to be without one of their most pivotal players on both ends of the floor for the foreseeable future.

According to ESPN's Shams Charania, Nuggets forward Aaron Gordon will be re-evaluated in four to six weeks after suffering a Grade 2 hamstring strain.

"Denver Nuggets forward Aaron Gordon has sustained a Grade 2 right hamstring strain and will be re-evaluated in 4-to-6 weeks, sources tell ESPN."

Denver Nuggets forward Aaron Gordon has sustained a Grade 2 right hamstring strain and will be re-evaluated in 4-to-6 weeks, sources tell ESPN. pic.twitter.com/5EzBhyhxqQ — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) November 23, 2025

Nuggets Rule Out Aaron Gordon for Next 4-6 Weeks

Gordon, who's been the third-leading scorer on the Nuggets' roster starting off this season, will leave a huge hole in Denver's rotation for what expects to be the next one to two months while he rehabs from a strained hamstring.

Gordon was dealing with bilateral hamstring soreness heading into the Nuggets' NBA Cup matchup against the Houston Rockets, where he would inevitably go down with the new injury and will now force him to the side until the 2026 calendar year.

Nov 15, 2025; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Denver Nuggets forward Aaron Gordon (32) looks on against the Minnesota Timberwolves in the second half at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Jesse Johnson-Imagn Images | Jesse Johnson-Imagn Images

After Gordon suffered his injury against the Rockets, Nuggets head coach David Adelman remained confident that the guys behind him will be able to step up for any time he ends up missing, but will certainly miss his presence in the rotation for however long he's gone.

"If he misses some time, this is a small step, that, if he's out, other guys will fill in. They'll do their thing," Adelman said. "That will look a little bit different."

"We'll play different lineups. We play a different way, but, you know, we still have our constants in there. And obviously, we really, really need Aaron back as soon as possible when he's ready to come back."

During the 13 games Gordon has been healthy this season, he's averaged 18.8 points, 5.9 rebounds, and 1.3 assists on 53.2% shooting from the field and 44.4% from three.

Gordon's absence will now leave the Nuggets without a pair of starters until after Christmas, joining fourth-year guard Christian Braun on the sidelines, who was ruled out for the next four to six weeks himself earlier this month with an ankle sprain.

Without either of their two premier defenders in the starting lineup, it'll leave a bigger responsibility for fourth-year wing Peyton Watson to continue to step up as a key two-way force for the Nuggets, along with others down the second unit like Spencer Jones and Zeke Nnaji to elevate into a bigger role in the frontcourt as well.

Expect Gordon to be back for the Nuggets closer to the January mark of the NBA calendar, but in the meantime, Denver will need to stay afloat atop the Western Conference standings without two of their regular starters to fill in alongside the constants of Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray.

